Merab Dvalishvili’s Hilarious Video Mocking UFC Champion Sean O’Malley Leaves Fans Rolling with Laughter

Merab Dvalishvili aka ‘The Machine’ has just one thing on his mind and that is the bantamweight gold strapped around Sean O’Malley. The Georgian in a short span has blasted to the top of the division, destroying the best to earn a title bout against the champion, O’Malley, Recently, the witty wrestler dropped a new video, trolling the champ again and leaving the fandom in splits.

Dvalishvili’s clip had O’Malley and Jake Paul relaxing in the water near the “Merab Danger Zone” when the Georgian jumps in out of nowhere.

Seeing the wrestler swimming close to them, both ‘Suga’ and Logan panic and try to row away. Dvalishvili used it as a warning to the bantamweight champion.

“I’m coming for you!

And O’Malley should be concerned!

Leaving a trail of dust behind, Merab has cleaned out the division with 10 wins including the ones over, Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, José Aldo, and Marlon Moraes.

The tweet posted on June 12 garnered more than a thousand likes and got several numerous comments in a short time and the numbers are only growing as we speak.

But for all the jokes, O’Malley is also a striker par excellence and could just as easily finish the Georgian. But Dvalishvili has also revealed his game plan to dominate the American.

Merab has a plan…

Nothing is official yet the hype around Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili is up the roof. While the UFC is yet to confirm the bout, the champion ‘Suga’ has expressed his readiness to take on ‘The Machine.’

The storyline and the fighters’ styles make this an epic one – a classic wrestler vs striker duel. Dvalishvili and “Suga” are both pushing for a return at the $17M+ UFC 306 extravaganza at The Sphere on Sep. 14th, commemorating Mexican Independence Day.

Now, speaking to veteran Michael Bisping on his Channel, Merab is confident that he will beat O’Malley at his own game as he plans on dominating the American with a striking masterclass .

That said, fans will have to wait and see if Dana White signs the fighters up for The Sphere, considering McGregor’s dicey comeback. If The Irishman returns to the octagon before the end of the year, it will have to be a venue and a PPV of the proportional magnitude.

Now given that the PPV is on the Mexican Independence Day and Mexican boxing champion Canelo Alvarez is also likely to fight over the weekend as is tradition, White will need to stack up the card with fighters from US’ southern neighbor.

So, as of right now, it’s just a lot of math and nobody who likes to fighting likes math. So until the card is decided, fans can just scroll into Merab Dvalishvili’s Instagram account and enjoy their weekend.