Merab Dvalishvilli’s Hilarious Video Ft. Sean O’Malley Lookalike Leaves Ilia Topuria and Others Laughing Hard

Merab Dvalishvili is campaigning hard to get a shot at the bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley. The 33-year-old has adopted a clever idea of making funny skits aimed at O’Malley to get his attention and eventually a fight. This time, Dvalishvili enlisted the services of an individual who looks freakishly similar to O’Malley, who left the likes of Ilia Topuria, Paulo Costa, and others in splits.

The video in question was posted a few hours ago on ‘The Machine’s’ Instagram page. In the video, O’Malley’s lookalike is seen standing in front of The Sphere in Las Vegas. The individual then lights up a joint. After this, Dvalishvili passes by on the back of a scooter holding up pads.

O’Malley lookalike then runs behind the scooter while hitting the pads. The bantamweight champion had posted a similar video a while back and now Dvalishvili has added his own twist that just makes it funnier.

Needless to say, the video garnered some interesting reactions from fans and fighters alike.

One fan lauded the actor in the video saying,

“This man does a damn good job at being Sean.”

Fellow trolling expert Paulo Costa took to the comments section to applaud Dvalishvili’s efforts saying,

“Bro Every time I fall into this trap and think it’s him, until 10 seconds into the video.”

Ilia Topuria could not contain his laughter as he left a few laughing emojis. Meanwhile, another fan said,

“Bro whoever this guy is, is like the perfect Sean look alike.”

Nina Drama also joined in on the action saying,

“The build up of Merab vs Suga Sean is gonna be pure comedy gold! Both funny af.”

Unfortunately, despite his best efforts so far, Dvalishvili is still unsure of his title shot against Sean O’Malley.

Merab Dvalishvili to take on Sean O’Malley at the Sphere?

The UFC is slowly filling out its PPV events for the second half of this year. The promotion has PPV fights confirmed till UFC 304 which takes place in July in the United Kingdom. Dana White has stated on multiple occasions that he wants to host a UFC event at the Sphere in August.

While there is no confirmation on the venue yet, it seems to be the earliest available slot for Dvalishvili vs O’Malley to take place. However since it is Mexican Independence Day, the card might be filled up with Mexican fighters. It would make the most sense financially so it’s unlikely that Dana White grants them the fight at The Sphere.

That said, this is the fight game and things can change with the wind.