“It’s Fu*ked Up”: Ex-UFC Champion Skeptical of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Matchup

With recent updates of Conor McGregor skipping the media day for UFC 303 at the last minute, fight fans are quite literally scratching their heads, wondering what’s going on. Rumors of injury have shrouded the internet with the fans scrounging the online space for answers. However, former MW champion, Luke Rockhold believes he has the answers.

The former Strikeforce and UFC fighter recently gave Helen Yee an exclusive where he revealed his thoughts on the upcoming super fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

“I dont think so, I think he has been toying with Chandler this whole time and as you can see with Chandler, Chandler is going back to his other businesses and his family and doing a lot of you know searching for the answers and Conor is just being Conor and yeah, Conor is a gangster, he’s a gangster, he’s doing his thing, its fu**ed up, its funny, its funny its fu**ed up.”

To sum it up, Rockhold dropped his verdict, saying that the fight was done and dusted for good.

While the middleweight believes the fight is far from reality, UFC president Dana White slipped the questions and credited McGregor for his psychological warfare, comparing him with Muhammad Ali.

UFC President, White compares Conor McGregor to Muhammad Ali

With UFC 303 drawing closer, the promotion’s biggest superstar, Conor McGregor is in the headlines. In effect, McGregor fight week equates to an unlimited amount of drama and controversies. This time around, however, it seems no one has the answers. No even Dana White. When pressed about the matter, the UFC President chose to instead compare the Irishman to the greatest of all time.

On the Flagrant podcast, White when asked if the Irishman was out there partying. But he argued that it might be McGregor’s new form of mental warfare. He even doubled down and compared the former double champ to the boxer Ali, essentially saying that both fighters were the best of all time in matters of psychological warfare.

Which is funny, because anybody who knew or knew of Ali could tell you, he would have never threatened Jose Aldo to sack his favela and take the people there to work for him. But hey, if Dana says it…