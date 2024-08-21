Mike Tyson Wants His Haunting ‘Killer’ Persona to Die: “I Wish I Could Stop That Guy”

Former heavyweight champion and Hall of Fame boxer, Mike Tyson might as well be the most intimidating fighter, period! Much like Sonny Liston who had that intimidating aura, Tyson could instill fear into his opponents to an extent that many quit on their stool while some couldn’t even look him in the eye. However, ‘Iron’ Mike is not a big fan of that killer Tyson.

During his recent exclusive with Logan Paul in his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, the 58-year-old was asked about his old “killer” persona. To this, Tyson insisted that every time he adopted that persona when it was unnecessary, he caused a lot of problems and even found himself in handcuffs from time to time. However, the boxer insisted that he had to be his killer self inside the ring, saying,

“Unfortunately I’ve to fight and be that guy, I wish I could stop that guy that guy haunts me. I wish I could stop that guy…I wish that guy died but he’s here to stay!”

Moreover, now a model citizen, wise and knowledgeable, Tyson has recognized the problems with his killer persona. Still, once in the ring, that version of him never ceases to show up and haunts him to this day.

Tyson is scheduled to face Logan’s young brother, Jake Paul on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after their previous meeting was rescheduled owing to the 58-year-old’s mid-flight ulcer flare-up. Despite the rescheduling, the bout has drawn significant interest & attention with fight fans eager to catch the Hall of Famer back in action.

However, a UFC veteran and former champ is not a fan of the bout and has instead called Paul out, essentially voicing his concerns while critiquing the 27-year-old.

Michael Bisping attacks Paul for fighting 58-year-old Tyson

Tyson vs Paul is the next big thing in boxing. While Tyson believes the fight world needs this fight, former UFC middleweight champ, Michael Bisping, has claimed that it’s nothing but a “joke.” While some fight fans are genuinely interested to see the two boxers clash, Bisping isn’t having any of it and has trashed the bout, calling it a “farce.”

Mike Tyson just put hands on Jake Paul 😯 pic.twitter.com/4ZEeViE8WA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 18, 2024

Reacting to the recent press conference, Bisping put on a scathing attack on Paul and doubled down on his YouTube channel. According to ‘The Count’ fighting an almost 60-year-old Tyson makes Paul look “pathetic.”

In fact, Bisping did not stop there, he went on to say that Paul is simply a disgrace to combat sport and he’s nothing but a joke, “a wannabe” who instead of seeking real young competition is seeking out an old Mike Tyson just for some clout.