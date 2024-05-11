Comedian Andrew Schulz Reveals Why UFC Boss Dana White Went With ‘Liberal Joke’ at Tom Brady’s Roast Despite Skepticism

Dana White recently made headlines with his trans ‘joke’ during The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix. The platform recently hosted its first-ever live event where the prolific NFL Quarterback got roasted by a bunch of his friends, teammates, and comedians. UFC President Dana White who seemed pissed at being offered only 60 seconds on the mic, went after Netflix with a trans ‘joke’.

Comedian and podcast host Andrew Schulz, also one of the roasters was contacted by White so that he could run some jokes by him. Joe Rogan’s idea, it was, by the way.

In his latest podcast episode, Schulz revealed what the UFC president said to him when he ran the ‘joke’ by him,

“I’m like I just don’t know if it’s going to get the big laughs and then he goes, oh I don’t care about that I just want them to know I don’t give a f*ck.”

Andrew Schulz also went on to reveal that White told him he’d never doing something like that again. But for a first-timer, the UFC president was not so bad, considering… well, it was his first time.

He managed to get a few laughs from the crowd and his ‘Liberal’ joke was more of a statement. The aim was not to get laughs but to apparently, show Netflix that he doesn’t care. But he did seem to care when the jokes came home to bite him in the behind.

A couple of roasters, including Schulz took to the mic and cracked jokes at his expense.

Jeff Ross called Dana White the Michael Vick of humans

Jeff Ross is the original roast master, so naturally he was the opening act at the Roast of Tom Brady. He called out Dana White who was sitting alongside the likes of Sean O’Malley and Max Holloway during the event.

“I love you Dana, you’re like Michael Vick but with human beings.”

For a younger audience, Vick had been caught setting up dog fights. This is why Jeff Ross called him the Vick of human beings, well, since that’s how White makes his living as well. Regardless, it was a fun experience for everyone involved. It was even better for those watching at home.