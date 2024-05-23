Michael Chandler Confident ‘Conor McGregor Clash’ Will Outshine Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Record

Michael Chandler believes he is in the perfect position to smash Khabib Nurmagomedov’s PPV record. UFC 299 recorded the highest PPV sales for a fight in the promotion’s entire history, all thanks to the main event bout between Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The event sold 2.4 million PPVs and no fight has come close since then. However, Chandler now believes his upcoming fight against McGregor at UFC 303 might break that record.

One cannot blame Michael Chandler for setting his targets high as the UFC 303 card has already broken the record for most ticket sales by earning $20 million in revenue. In contrast, UFC 205 held the previous record at $17.7 million. Taking this into account, Chandler seemed pretty confident about breaking Khabib’s record, as in an interview with the UFC he said,

“Conor and Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did great numbers, but this could possibly be the biggest comeback in combat sports history or Conor McGregor’s last fight…This fight trumps any fight on the entire planet right now.”

UFC 303 Conor McGregor Vs Micheal Chandler has already already sold over 20 million worth of tickets The MAC is BACK #UFC303 #UFC pic.twitter.com/2BaMNDMPH7 — P (@SugaShowMMA_) May 12, 2024

Despite not having fought for over three years, McGregor is still the UFC’s cash cow. His ability to sell fights is second to none, and that alongside his history with Chandler makes UFC 303 a recipe for success.

Ahead of his return to the octagon, the Irishman went live with Duel Bits. During the stream, he spoke about the Jon Jones Tom Aspinall situation.

Conor McGregor weighs in on the Jon Jones Tom Aspinall situation

‘The Mac’ is officially back, and he recently surprised fans by organizing his first-ever livestream, sponsored by Duel Bits. During the livestream, McGregor ended up calling out several UFC fighters, but there was one that he backed unconditionally. When a viewer asked him about the Jon Jones Tom Aspinall situation, ‘Mystic Mac’ immediately retorted,

“Thoughts on Jones avoiding Aspinall… I disagree with that, I think the Jones Stipe fight is huge There’s a way to go for the English lad to come up and get that [undisputed title]…”

Conor McGregor says that Jon Jones isn’t ducking Tom Aspinall, and says “there’s a way to go” for Aspinall before he becomes undisputed: “Thoughts on Jones avoiding Aspinall… I disagree with that, I think the Jones Stipe fight is huge… There’s a way to go for the English lad… pic.twitter.com/XOEGoDGJfE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 22, 2024

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are good friends and always have each other’s backs. So naturally, McGregor disagreed with the fans who were accusing Jones of ducking Aspinall. Well, this year cannot get any better for UFC fans, as they may get to watch both ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Bones’ step into the octagon. It sure does feel like 2016 all over again.