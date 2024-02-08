Dana White’s Power Slap fighter Sends 10 Million YouTube Star Flying Out of the Ring

Dana White’s Power Slap competition has not been a big hit with fans. Many fans and even fighters have criticized the sport for being too dangerous. The athletes participating take hits directly to their face and get knocked out in almost every fight. However, a recent video starring a Power Slap fighter managed to give fans a good laugh in a stint with controversial YouTuber VitalyzdTV.

Dana White has been promoting Power Slap relentlessly on his social media pages. Each post has negative comments from fans who are against the competition.

However, when YouTuber VitalyzdTV decided to get hit on his backside by a Power Slap fighter, fans seemed to enjoy it.

The fighter asked VitalyzdTV to line up against the ropes. He then positioned himself and swung back and forth as they do in Power Slap, before unleashing a strong slap.

Dana White will take any kind of publicity he can get when it comes to Power Slap. The competition is in its formative years and needs any kind of push it can get on social media.

Dana White is giving away 2 UFC 300 tickets to fans who watch Power Slap live

The UFC 300 card is on every fan’s mind currently. The historic card is taking place later this year, and the card is stacked so far.

In yet another bid to promote Power Slap, the UFC president has put 2 UFC 300 tickets up for grabs. Here’s how fans can take part in the giveaway:

“What you can do is watch it live and free on Rumble…..I’m giving away a pair of tickets to UFC 300 and Power Slap 7.”

Dana White will fly out the winner along with their guest to Las Vegas. The winners will get to sit alongside White for both UFC 300 and Power Slap 7.

Following both events, Dana White will take the winners of the giveaway gambling alongside social media personality SteveWillDoIt of the Nelk Boys.

White promises the experience will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and will not spare any expenses for the winners. Not a bad deal for watching Power Slap 6 live.