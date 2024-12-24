Alan Jouban and Din Thomas Claim Alex Pereira is Already a UFC Hall of Famer After Just 10 Fights

Alex Pereira’s meteoric rise in the UFC has sparked a bold but fascinating debate: Is he already a Hall of Famer after just 10 fights? That’s exactly what former UFC fighters Alan Jouban and Din Thomas discussed recently on Sirius XM and they came to an agreement- He is.

Jouban kicked things off by highlighting Pereira’s unparalleled achievements,

“If he retires tomorrow, nobody in the history of the UFC has done what he has done in such a short amount of time.”

Din Thomas chimed in, claiming that, hypothetically, if Pereira were to call it quits today, there’s no doubt in his mind that he belongs in the UFC Hall of Fame.

“Throw him in the Hall of Fame.”

Alex Pereira was the story in 2024 for the UFC. With all that he accomplished this year, is he already a UFC Hall of Famer? The MMA Today crew discusses.@RJcliffordMMA | @AlanJouban | @DinThomas | @AngieOverkill pic.twitter.com/7gnjpPNSqf — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 23, 2024

Their admiration is well-founded. Pereira’s journey from kickboxing legend to UFC superstar has been nothing short of extraordinary. Within a couple of years, he claimed the middleweight title with a stunning knockout of Israel Adesanya, widely considered one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Not stopping there, Pereira moved up to light heavyweight and added another title to his legacy, proving that his skill set transcends divisions.

While some might argue that 10 fights aren’t enough to cement a Hall of Fame legacy, Jouban and Thomas believe Pereira’s dominance and rapid success make him a generational athlete. The UFC Hall of Fame isn’t just about numbers, it’s about impact, and ‘Poatan‘ has undeniably made his mark on the sport.

A Year of Greatness for Pereira

Alex Pereira’s 2024 campaign is a testament to his exceptional talent and relentless drive. In one calendar year, he competed in three title fights and secured three finishes, a feat that earned him the coveted MMA Fighter of the Year Award.

During his acceptance speech, Pereira made it clear that his success was not just his own but also owed to his mentor and close friend, Glover Teixeira.

“I have to thank first and foremost Glover Teixeira. He’s a guy that taught me a lot, he taught me a lot inside and outside the cage.”

Alex Pereira wins MMA fighter of the year pic.twitter.com/Ls01YEEMgY — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) December 6, 2024

Teixeira, a former UFC light heavyweight champion himself, has been instrumental in Pereira’s rise, sharing not only techniques but also the mental toughness required to dominate at the highest levels of the sport. Texeira fought all his life, only to capture the world title for the first time at 42 and become the oldest UFC champion in history.

Fair to say, that he knows a little something about perseverance and dedication to the art.

Pereira decided to work in MMA and join the UFC at an age when most fighters are moving past their prime. So, Texeira would have been the perfect man to aid him navigate through and remain motivated to fight for and then defend world titles.