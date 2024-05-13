Upcoming UFC Events: Makhachev vs. Poirier, Whittaker vs. Chimaev, McGregor vs. Chandler Must-See Fights in June

June promises to be an action-packed month for UFC fans. In an extremely rare occurrence, the world leader in MMA will have not one but two PPV events in the same month. In addition to this, the month will also feature the highly anticipated UFC debut in Saudi Arabia. As we inch closer to the midway point of the year, let’s take a closer look at some of the fights fans can not miss in June 2024.

UFC 302

June kicks off with a stacked PPV card set to take place in Newark, New Jersey. The card will mark the return of Islam Makhachev as he takes on Dustin Poirier in a bid to defend his 155-pound title.

But that’s not all. The card is stacked with the likes of Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa going at it in the middleweight division. Other notable fights to look out for at UFC 302 include Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk as Holland tries to claim his place at his new job. The event is set to take place on June 1st, 2024.

Brad Katona vs Jesse Butler

The second week of June features a fight night card headlined by Katona and Butler. The co-main event will see Cody Stamann take on Taylor Lapilus in the 135 lbs division on June 9.

Dana White also has a little something in mind for this card. Contender Series alumni Raul Rosas Jr will also be on the card, fighting against Ricky Turcios. Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will be the highlight on the card, hoping to get back to his winning days.

UFC Saudi Arabia

In the penultimate week of June, The UFC heads to Saudi Arabia for its highly anticipated debut. The event will be headlined by Robert Whittaker taking on Khamzat Chimaev. An interesting fight to say the least, Borz will look to fight a proper, elite champion for the first time ever.

Yes, he had fought Kamaru Usman before, but that Usman was coming off a defeat to Leon Edwards and only had a few weeks to take the fight. Despite this, he took Chimaev head on, and who knows, if it were a 5-rounder, Usman’s lungs could have outlasted Borz’s legs.



This fight will have major implications at middleweight in the UFC as the winner will most likely secure a title shot. In addition to the main event, some other fights to watch out for include, Sergei Pavlovich vs Alexander Volkov, Kelvin Gastelum vs Daniel Rodriguez, and Johnny Walker vs Volkan Oezdemir.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Lastly, the final week of June features the return of “the one, the only, the notorious” Conor McGregor himself. The former double champion returns to 170 pounds to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 set to take place on June 29th, 2024. The two have been at loggerheads for a few years now.

Chandler, especially, has been wanting his “red panty night” which put McGregor in a dominating position even before the fight got signed. But now that it’s done, Chandler will be looking to take the fight to McGregor. And while the American does have the legs to be in a slugfest for 5 rounds, he has never been hit by the the Mystic Mac’s mythic left hand.



The event has already crossed $20 million in gates according to Dana White, already making it the most successful event in UFC history. In addition to the main event, other fights to watch out for include Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree and Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili.

So stay tuned to this place for more.