Michael Chandler Drops December Fight Hint After Conor McGregor Pressures Dana White to Book It

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have been stringing fans along on a roller coaster of emotions regarding their fight. One day, the fight is cancelled and the other day it is back on for December. At this point it is difficult to believe the things that either fighter says. However, in the latest update in this story, it appears as though both McGregor and Chandler have agreed on a December fight date.

Just a few days back, Dana White broke the hearts of UFC fans all around the world by confirming that Conor McGregor will not be fighting before the end of this year. ‘The Notorious’ replied to a clip of the same on Twitter urging White to book the fight for December.

It appeared as though once again there was a huge gap in communication between the UFC and its biggest star. However, a few days after this happened, Conor took to Twitter once again to share an update about his fight.

“THE UFC LOVE AND WANT ME FOR DECEMBER! I AM READY.”

THE UFC LOVE AND WANT ME FOR DECEMBER! I AM READY. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2024



In response to the same, his opponent Chandler also put out a tweet saying,

“December it is.”

December it is — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 16, 2024



It is rumored that the UFC is looking at booking the two men in their final PPV event of the year.

For a while now, Chandler and McGregor have been front runners for this card. However, the constant change in plans by both fighters as well as the UFC has severely damaged fans’ confidence in this fight ever taking place ever let alone in December.

It also exposes a major underlying issue between the UFC and its biggest star.

The not so suite life of Conor and Dana

Prior to the fight booking at UFC 303, there was a lot of back and forth between White and McGregor. The Irish superstar claimed on multiple occasions that he was ready to fight but the UFC was not giving him a return date.

He also stated that the promotion was delaying his return for some reason. Months have since passed and neither party seems to have been able to come to a decision.

Now that it is time to book a fight once again, it appears that the same issues have propped up once again.

One side claims they’re ready to fight while the other says it won’t be happening this year. Either way, it suggests a crack in the relationship between White and his biggest star.

Now, whether its because of McGregor’s contract coming to an end and White not keen on signing the Irish superstar for whatever he might be asking, or if the UFC president is unsure of McGregor ever fighting, we will never know.

It also doesn’t help that the former double champion has been very reliant when it comes to training and showing up to fight.