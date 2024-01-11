Michael Chandler Explains Why Conor McGregor Was Forced to Call for a Fight at 185-Pounds “He Is Not in Control”

Conor McGregor is just a few months away from returning to action. ‘The Notorious’ stayed true to his promise and announced his opponent and date of return on the first day of this year. While the opponent did not come as a surprise, the weight class surprised fans as well as pundits. Michael Chandler, however, saw this coming for two reasons, which he recently shared on his YouTube channel.

Chandler took to YouTube to share the two reasons why he thinks Conor McGregor called for the fight at 185-pounds. He said,

“There are two reasons why it is at 185. Number one, Conor wants to continue the narrative that he is bigger than he actually is. You guys think he is bigger… that is the number one. Number two, you gotta remember UFC 274, I kicked Tony Ferguson’s head clean off and I got on the microphone and called out Conor…I want to fight you at 170.”

‘Iron’ went on to explain how Conor McGregor would not be able to assert his dominance if he asked for the fight at welterweight. He said,

“So naturally Conor can’t say the fight is at 155. Because he wants you guys to think he is too big to make 155 which is not true. And he also can’t say it is at 170 because that would mean he is not in control because I originally called the fight at 170. So naturally he says 185.”



Both sides have said that they do not have a problem with a fight at 185-pounds. However, there is a very strong chance that the UFC does not let this happen.

UFC to reject Conor McGregor’s proposal of a fight at 185-pounds?

At this point in time, both Chandler is ranked in the lightweight division whereas McGregor is not. If the fight takes place at 185-pounds, it would be a onetime affair since neither fight will stay back at that weight class. Therefore, there will be no real implications to the fight. However, if the fight is at 155-pounds, there could be title implications on the line.

If ‘The Notorious’ wins, he might get a shot at the UFC title. On the flip side, if Chandler wins, it will make him a bigger star in the UFC and allow him to call for a title contender fight. Therefore, it does not make a lot of sense for the UFC to have this fight at 185-pounds. Nonetheless, until an official announcement is made, we can only speculate.