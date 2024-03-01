UFC 300: Alexander Volkanovski Builds Hype for Special Edition Prime by Logan Paul and KSI

UFC 300 is all the hype this year and Prime Hydration is buying into the hype. The hydration company, endorsed by two of the biggest social media stars, has grown exponentially. Under the influence of Logan Paul and KSI, Prime has reportedly become the fastest-growing beverage brand in the world. The company does a good job of keeping up with the latest trends and coming out with new flavors. Alexander Volkanovski teased their new limited edition flavor on Instagram.

Advertisement

UFC 300 promises to be the biggest event in recent history as it marks a milestone of 30 years for the company. The organization has built a stacked card for the event.

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski shared a photo of the new Prime flavor. A limited edition UFC 300 flavor, via his Instagram story.

Advertisement

Also in the photo is the new Strawberry Banana flavor. Logan Paul and KSI recently created an advert for the new flavor and sent packages out to all their athletes. Alexander Volkanovski is a Prime-sponsored athlete, and he sports the Prime chain during his face-offs. Thus, Volkanovski is the perfect person to promote the new UFC 300 flavor as well.

Speaking of the historic card, Volkanovski’s close friend and teammate Israel Adesanya recently stated that the UFC offered him a fight on the card.

Israel Adesanya reveals Dricus Du Plessis rejected an offer to fight at UFC 300

The UFC 300 fight card is something every fighter wants to be a part of. By just being a part of the card, they will etch their names in the UFC history books.

However, it turns out not all fighters want that honor. Israel Adesanya, in a podcast with Theo Von, revealed that Du Plessis opted out of fighting on the card:

Advertisement

“They summoned me for 300 and I was like yup let’s roll but their (Dricus Du Plessis’s’) side didn’t want it.”

View on Website



Theo Von confirmed with Israel Adesanya whether he was talking about Dricus Du Plessis. The former champion said yes, meaning the South African was not ready to fight at UFC 300.

Adesanya also revealed that Du Plessis may have some injuries since he recently fought Sean Strickland, and he may be looking to rest and recover until he can fight again.

However, if Sean Strickland does not get the rematch, Dricus Du Plessis will look to fight Israel Adesanya next. The pair has a lot of history and do not like each other one bit.

It will be interesting to see if the pair ever gets into the octagon against each other after all the trash talking on social media.