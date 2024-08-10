“Scary Enough”: Michael Chandler Believes His Fear Factor Is Major Obstacle for Conor McGregor’s UFC Return

While Conor McGregor maintains that he wants to fight and will return before the end of the year to fight Michael Chandler, his actions suggest otherwise. MEanwhile, ‘Iron’ has remained optimistic throughout the entire process. However he seems to have identified a key factor delaying McGregor’s return.

‘Iron’ took to his Instagram stories to re-share a post aimed to McGregor with the caption ‘All injuries that Conor McGregor faced during training camps’.

Chandler shared the post on his stories claiming that the reason McGregor isn’t returning is because the Irishman was scared of him.

“And to think only one man could be scary enough to make him not show up for a fight.”

Michael Chandler on Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/tvKXOKHA2F — MMAFanatic (@FanaticMma10) August 10, 2024



Unfortunately, for UFC fans as well as Chandler, the wait for McGregor’s return has been way longer than anyone would have anticipated.

‘The Notorious’ had pulled out of their UFC 303 fight due to a fractured toe. However, the severity of the injury or timeline for return were not disclosed. Chandler believes that one of the reasons for McGregor pulling out is that he is scared to take him on.

Both Chandler as well as UFC fans believe that McGregor is not taking his return seriously and his recent antics support these fears.

McGregor is often seen partying at his pub in Dublin or various other places all around the world.

He was also recently spotted chugging a pint of beer during a BKFC event. These are not the actions of a fighter aiming to return to the octagon before the end of the year.

Despite all this, UFC fans maintain a sliver of hope. Chandler, however seems to have conceded to the truth.

Chandler to be passed over for Max Holloway?

It is hard to imagine the frustration Chandler is facing at this point in time. A fight that he has worked towards and wanted for two years seems no closer to getting done than it was two years ago when he had called out the Irishman after defeating Tony Ferguson.

‘Iron’ has tried every trick in the book to try and get McGregor to return as soon as possible, from jibes online to call-outs at WWE events and everything in between.

He recently tried a different approach stating that he was done with McGregor and will be looking for other options. ‘The Notorious’ replied to the same, laughing it off and calling out Max Holloway for a fight.

Make no mistake, McGregor holds all the power in this dynamic; he could very well pick another opponent for his return and leave Chandler high and dry after two years of waiting. As unfair as it seems, that’s just how the UFC works.