Michael Chandler Labeled ‘Thirsty’ for Conor McGregor as UFC 300 Super Fight in Doubts

Conor McGregor has been teasing a return to the UFC for well over a year now. However, as is the case with McGregor, he has teased a fight with multiple opponents, with not a single contract signed. While Chandler has been promised the big money fight, he has been waiting for close to one and a half years now. Talking about Chandler’s situation, former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on the fight and went on to brand him ‘thirsty’ as well.

Advertisement

Daniel Cormier recently sat down with Ryan Clark for their weekly show, ‘DC&RC’ on ESPN MMA YouTube. It was during this interview that Cormier made fun of Chandler’s desperation. He said,

“Hey RC, I gotta be honest, RC. Michael Chandler, the boy thirsty man. The boy thirsty. Chandler wants to make sure he is the first to comment before someone else gets in there. So I get what he is doing, but it’s nuts, right? because McGregor just keeps seeming to pull Mike’s strings, our strings.”

Advertisement

Cormier continued,

“And look, I am just joking Mike, this has become a thing I like to make fun of you for…it seems likely now that these guys are going to fight. But how likely is it that they’re going to headline UFC 300?”

The two men started poking fun at Chandler after pointing out how quick ‘Iron’ is to reply to any tweet put out by Conor McGregor. ‘Iron’ recently put out a tweet asking McGregor to start training and get off his yacht for the pair to compete at UFC 300. ‘The Notorious’ replied stating that the yacht. He also proceeded to post a video on Instagram of him cycling on his yacht.

Is Daniel Cormier’s worry about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler justified?

For the longest time, fans believed that Conor McGregor would make his return during International Fight Week. However, that was recently dismissed by Dana White. Last week, both McGregor and Chandler seemed to agree on the idea that UFC 300 was the right event for their fight. However, since then, there has been no progress in the fight.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2vEyCntupO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The UFC and Dana White seem out of options when it comes to big names to headline UFC 300. Conor McGregor is the only person who can top the bill. However, time is running out. UFC 300 is just a little over two months away. The fear among fans is that if it’s not announced in the next week or so, Chandler vs McGregor will not headline UFC 300.