Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: ‘Iron’ Accepts Ex-Double Champ’s Challenge for UFC 300 Main Event

Surprises are something that everyone likes to receive, and it seems that fight fans are in for a surprising bout at the historic event. Interestingly, recent developments for UFC 300 indicate that the mega-fight, initially anticipated in June, might now take place in April. In light of the fact, Conor McGregor teased about the fight, and in response, Michael Chandler expressed his readiness to fight at UFC 300 on X.

Earlier this year, “The Notorious” confirmed his opponent and return date, announcing he would face “Iron” Chandler at the international fight week. While this was never officially confirmed by Dana White and Co. Meanwhile, The Irishman’s recent post on X hinted at a possible appearance at UFC 300, stating, “McGregor on 300 seals the deal.” Following this, his potential opponent, Chandler, replied, accepting the challenge. As he stated;

“I accept see you soon @thenotoriousMMA.”

Chandler has been preparing for a fight against McGregor for quite some time, and any date works for him. Initially ready for last September, the match got postponed to December and later scheduled for June 2024. And now with the former UFC champion hinting at a UFC 300 bout, Chandler accepts the fight with open arms.

There is no doubt that it will be the biggest fight of Chandler’s career in terms of monetary gain and popularity. Not just in terms of money and fame, but it will also be significant for his legacy, considering McGregor’s history as a double champion in the promotion and his ability to secure knockouts in just 13 seconds.

Therefore, there is no chance that Chandler won’t fight McGregor, and he is ready to accept the fight under any conditions. The question arises: Does a McGregor vs. Chandler matchup worth for UFC 300?

Should Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Happen at UFC 300?

While the idea of McGregor vs. Chandler at UFC 300 has considerable appeal, some argue that the event is already filled with marquee names and matchups. From a company perspective, UFC 300 is enough to sell well, and there might be a need for one out-of-the-box, unexpected fight to elevate the event to the next level. Notably, the potential return of fighters like Nate Diaz could further contribute to the event’s overall attraction.

Consequently, the company could opt to save the McGregor vs. Chandler matchup for a different card and event down the line. This strategy would allow the company to have two mega-events, each with the potential to sell a significant number of pay-per-views.

One event would be branded with the historic UFC 300 name, while the other would capitalize on McGregor’s highly awaited return.