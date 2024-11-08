Michael Chandler Receives Fans’ Encouragement as He Aims to Make Lightweight History

Michael Chandler might have only been in the UFC for a few years but make no mistake, he’s a veteran of the sport at 38. As he braces to fight former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, in what is essentially a #1 contender fight, the American has revealed his goal of becoming the oldest lightweight champion in the promotion’s history.

Being 38 in a brutal sport and fighting the way he does cannot be an easy task. But Chandler believes his body is a well-oiled machine. And it’s not just because “he’s always on the grind”, as he calls it.

“I focus so much on recovery, mindset, breathing, cardio, and man I’m just, I feel phenomenal. I do believe I’ll be the oldest lightweight champion by about six years!”

Chandler also stays in great functional shape throughout the year, which adds to his longevity in the octagon. He admits to feeling like 25, even to this day.

“It’s not just hyperbole, it’s not just you know a seasoned veteran fighter trying to trick himself into feeling younger. Man, I can still do the backflips, I just sparred this morning with a 25-year-old. I got scar tissue older than him in both my knees and I’m running, I’m running the table man.”

Fans loved this attitude from the fighter and they were happy to let him know. One guy commented on his brutal style of fighting, saying, “You’re one of the few I have never doubted because you’re a GD savage. Even when you lose you take a piece of their soul with you”.

Another fan urged the American to throw the devastating front kick that he had used to destroy Tony Ferguson against Do Bronx at Madison Square Garden on November 16 and said, “Use that front kick again”.

Others were just happy to cheer him on and say, “Let’s go Mikey!”

Despite his inspirational lifestyle, there are questions about his career that still need to be answered; questions like why he wasted two years waiting for a money fight with Conor McGregor when he could have been competing for the title. And more importantly, does the bag of cash still hold more importance than UFC gold?

Chandler wants Conor, Makhachev, and Holloway among others

Now that the McGregor fog has cleared, Chandler is shooting for the moon. If he can match his own expectations, the American will surely string together a legendary run in the next 12 months.

Eager to make up lost time, Chandler is looking to capture the lightweight title after he’s done with Oliveira.

In an exclusive to CBS Sports, the former Bellator champion asserted that the title will always be his #1 goal. But…

“there is unfinished business. Chandler vs. McGregor from ‘TUF 31.’ That chapter needs to close at some point. Conor wants that fight. He’s talked about it openly in public interviews. Obviously, I want that fight.”

While he still pins his hopes on the flaky Irishman, Chandler also has some goals to pursue.

“Conor could sneak in there. We could see Chandler vs. Oliveira, Chandler vs. McGregor, Chandler vs. Makhachev and Chandler vs. Holloway. The craziest four-fight run in a 12-month period that anyone has ever seen.”

That’s certainly a tall order of things he aims to accomplish!