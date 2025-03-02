Michael Chandler Says Justin Gaethje ‘Deserves’ a Title Shot With Big UFC 313 Win

Justin Gaethje was right on the doorstep of another title shot last year. Having defeated Dustin Poirier for the BMF, he could practically smell UFC gold. Then, Max Holloway landed one of the most brutal KOs in UFC history at UFC 300, and Gaethje’s title hopes went up in smoke. It’s exactly why if he wins his fight next weekend at UFC 313, Michael Chandler believes ‘The Highlight’ should be given a shot at the gold.

Six months after Holloway’s KO that left him a drooling mess, Gaethje was supposed to return this weekend against a man of similar style, Dan Hooker. The consensus was clear. Should he beat Hooker in what was tuning up to be dog fight, he will have earned a shot at the undisputed title.

Unfortunately, Hooker had to pull out due to an injury and Rafael Fiziev took his spot for a rematch 2 years in making. But will a win against the 11th-ranked lightweight warrant a title shot? Especially since Ilia Topuria just left the featherweight division, vacated the 145 lbs, and is categorically a bigger draw?

Gaethje’s former opponent Chandler thinks so. Chandler knows first hand just how tough Gaethje is, having shared the octagon with him in one of the wildest fights in UFC history at UFC 268 in 2021.

And while Chandler looked dominant and ate Gaethje’s punches like very few have, ‘the Highlight’ edged him out via a unanimous decision. So, when he says Gaethje has earned another shot, it carries some weight.

“Sure hope so. Dude deserves it.”, the former Bellator champion retweeted Gaethje’s statement about being the deserving candidate.

Sure hope so. Dude deserves it. https://t.co/NqriN7PXYh — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 28, 2025

Of course, first, he has to get past Fiziev, which is no easy task. But what works for Gaethje is his relentless forward pressure and constant barrage of attacks.

He doesn’t let his opponents settle or get into any kind of rhythm, and if he manages to do that and win next weekend at UFC 313, he will have made a strong case for himself.

Arman Tsarukyan has been pushed down the ladder, and Makhachev doesn’t feel like featherweight export Topuria deserves a shot yet.

If Topuria is forced to fight another contender before deciding on a title shot for him, it could allow the timing for Makahchev and Gaethje to match up after Ramdan.

At the same time, ‘The Highlight‘ knows what’s at stake as he steps into the octagon again. That brutal KO loss to Holloway is still ill playing in his head, and if it ever happens again, he claims, he knows his time will be up.

Gaethje has a lot at stake for UFC 313

Gaethje’s wars inside the Octagon have made him a fan favorite, but they’ve also taken a toll on his body. That was evident at UFC 300, where Holloway handed him a devastating buzzer-beater KO.

But while fans remember that specific moment, it should be noted that Gaethje also got thoroughly dominated in the 5-round affair, something that has only happened once before.

After nearly a year off to recover from UFC 300, he now hopes to show fans a glimpse of what earned him the nickname ‘The Highlight.’

But at 36 years old, Gaethje has also heard the retirement talk. Some fans think he should hang up the gloves and walk away while he can.

Responding to these comments, he made his intentions very clear in an interview with Kevin Iole. “No, no, no. I ain’t going out like that. If it happens again, I’m sure it’ll be it.”, he said.

Gaethje understands the risks of continuing to fight at this level and having a fighting style that has him taking a lot of shots. It might not have affected him as much, but eventually, all those shots begin to add up. We have seen it happen to mixed martial artists all too often.

The octagon is littered with tales of the Tony Fergusons and the BJ Penns of the world, champions in their prime, who simply hung around for far too long!