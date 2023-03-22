UFC Star Confident ‘Conor McGregor vs. Him’ Will Sell Over ‘2 Million’ PPVs Akin to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

It goes without saying that Conor McGregor is indisputably the greatest star that the UFC has borne witness to. And a certain Welterweight contender believes a fight between him and the Notorious would do astonishing pay-per-view numbers.

Conor McGregor announced himself to the world when he knocked out the former pound-for-pound king and dominant featherweight champion Jose Aldo in 13 seconds. The Mac knocked out the Brazilian stiff with a left hook to capture UFC gold.

Since then, he has gone on to attain a stellar career. Including being the first fighter in MMA history to possess the laurel of simultaneously holding two world championships at featherweight and lightweight.

With his return to the octagon at 170lbs impending, the Irishman has put the 170lbs weight class on notice. He had earlier last week suggested that his ultimate aim was to capture the Welterweight gold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMAFighting.com (@mmafighting)

A perennial Welterweight contender in Colby Covington believes that McGregor would be an ideal fight for him. In fact, he proposed that a tight between the pair would do miraculous PPV numbers.

Colby Covington says Conor McGregor and him would do two million buys

Colby Covington recently spoke to the media in the aftermath of UFC 286. The American made riveting remarks regarding multiple subjects including the current champion, Leon Edwards, surging UFC star, Khamzat Chimaev and much more.

Although, it was his comments on McGregor that seized the attention of spectators. On being asked if he sees a bout with the 34-year-old in his future, provided he beats Edwards for the championship, Chaos gave an intriguing response.

Covington said:

“I think it’s definitely a possibility. The things that Conor’s done are unmatched in this sport. No doubt about it. He’s done the most iconic things in this sport. The beautiful thing about Conor is that all the things he’s done, no one thought he was going to do them. He’s unpredictable…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Submission Radio (@submissionradio)

Covington continued:

“…So that’s not a guy you take lightly. He’s a very dangerous and bad man. And it’s a potential fight that could potentially happen down the road. Everybody knows I’m the biggest star right behind him in the company right now. So if we did want to do a pay-per-view, it would be such a blockbuster fighter. I think it would be honestly the biggest pay-per-view seller in UFC history. Probably around two million buys.”

Conor McGregor’s PPV distinction needs no introduction. The former two-weight world champion possesses the accolade of being involved in the top five PPVs produced by the UFC in company history. Not to mention, he headlines each and every one of them.

With that being said, it is highly unlikely that a bout between McGregor and Covington will materialize. Principally due to the fact that their styles do not pose a favorable matchup for the Notorious.

Not to mention, from a financial standpoint, it wouldn’t appeal to the UFC cash cow.

Conor McGregor’s current gameplan for the immediate future

McGregor has to go through the onerous challenge of defeating top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler. As per the 34-year-old, he believes he will ‘slice’ through Iron Mike.

If things go according to plan for the PPV king against Michael Chandler, the former two-weight world champion’s ultimate goal is to capture the UFC Welterweight title. Making him the first martial artist to capture titles in three weight classes.

Millions and millions and millions of ppv buys. https://t.co/Klmi7dNLcK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2023

Whether his prognosis comes to fruition is yet to be seen. Nonetheless, fight fans can’t wait for the return of the Mac!