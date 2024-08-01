Michael Chandler’s Conor McGregor ‘Obsession’ Backfires as UFC 310 Callout Draws Fans’ Ridicule: “This is Begging”

Michael Chandler has called out Conor McGregor to a fight on a new date yet again. The American posted a fan-made poster of UFC 310 with him and the Irishman on the poster. He captioned the post saying, ‘December to remember?’. Well, the latest call-out is not sitting well with the fans, who had enough of the back-and-forth between the pair on social media.

Fans are calling the American out for being ‘desperate’ for the McGregor fight. In fact, this fan even stated that Chandler is practically begging at this point,

“This is begging at this point”

One fan made a list of all the fights that Michael Chandler has teased or guaranteed against the Irishman since last year,

“Michael Chandler has either teased or guaranteed publicly a McGregor fight Summer 2023, Fall 2023, December 2023, UFC 300 April 2024, UFC 303 June 2024, The Sphere September 2024, December 2024. What an absolute joke & an embarrassment he is.”

This fan urged the American to move on from McGregor and look for another opponent to fight instead of staying inactive,

“move on man. just get another opponent”

Another fan accused ‘Iron’ of wasting his career on one single fight,

“You wasted your career chasing a fighting that never happened”

One fan claimed that the McGregor vs. Chandler match-up is not an interesting prospect for fans anymore,

“This isn’t even exciting anymore.”

Meanwhile, Chandler is not the only one calling out the Irishman for a fight

Sean O’Malley truly believes that he could beat McGregor

Well if not Michael Chandler, then Sean O’Malley. Despite not having fought for over 3 years, the options are not scarce for the Irishman as he prepares to return to the octagon.

In a recent podcast episode on his YouTube channel, the UFC bantamweight champion spoke about why he is always talking trash to ‘The Notorious’,

“I will chirp Conor, because I do believe I can beat Conor in a fight. I’m not just saying that. I think stylistically I could beat Conor in a fight…Conor’s 5’7, I’m 6’3…he’s thick, but he’s short.”

With so many options to choose from, it will be interesting to see who ‘Mystic Mac’ picks as his next opponent. It is very likely Chandler but wouldn’t just be a little bit of a dark joke if McGregor just refuses to fight him and takes on someone else?