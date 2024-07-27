“Ain’t No Way Lol”: KSI Trolls Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry for Alleged 67K Pay-Per-View Sales

KSI believes the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight did not perform well in PPV sales. The Brit is Paul’s biggest opponent and he is always looking for ways to criticize him or trash talk. His most recent call out came regarding the PPV sales of Paul’s last fight. Citing an unofficial X account as a source, he trolled the American for not being able to sell enough tickets for the fight.

However, the truth is far from it. Paul vs. Perry took place in a sold-out arena and the clips from the fight went on to garner millions of views all across social media.

Despite this, KSI seems to think the fight did not do well since he saw a post about it doing less than $67k PPV sales worldwide.

“Ain’t no way lol”

‘The Nightmare’ could not believe what he was seeing. $67k PPV sales worldwide for a boxing event is really bad. However, the source of the news is not very reputable. Maybe KSI had too much PRIME hydration before tweeting!

Well irrespective of how much it made on PPV, the younger Paul brother managed to win, and as one might have expected, he called out another UFC fighter.

Jake wants Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira

After mauling a much smaller Mike Perry for 6 rounds before the ref had to put a stop to it, Jake called out arguably the deadliest fighter in the UFC at the moment, Alex Pereira. For which he was critcized by former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Bisping is of the opinion that since Poatan is a UFC champion and is under contract with Dana White, there’s little to no chance the fight would actually take place. He believes this is precisely why the YouTuber-turned boxer called the UFC light heavyweight champion out; because he won’t actually have to fight him.

Regardless, it seems Jake is doubling down on it now. Following his post fight callout, he also sent a message to the Brazilian while on the Impaulsive podcast:

“Pereira, I want you big Papi…Well I actually want someone where there can be literally no excuses after.”

Jake Paul sends a message to ALEX PEREIRA pic.twitter.com/Fr3ekqBBJ3 — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) July 23, 2024

‘The Problem Child’s’ reasoning for calling out Pereira is because he needs an opponent that will shut the haters down. If he fights ‘Poatan’ they won’t be able to criticize him for it.

However, an easy way to avoid said criticism could be by just fighting a ranked boxer or any decent professional boxer instead of UFC fighters.

For a long time, fans have called out the YouTuber turned-boxer for fighting everyone except professional boxers. And the one time he did fight a pro, he ended up losing to Tommy Fury.