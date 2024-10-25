‘Would Not Make Those Guys Fight’: Dana White Calls Reporters ‘Sick’ for Asking About Hasbulla vs. Abdu Rozik

For years, the idea of a fight between social media sensations Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik has floated around, especially ever since their face-off went viral in 2021. Both have built massive followings, and Hasbulla has even become a regular at UFC events, forming a close relationship with Dana White.

However, ahead of this weekend’s UFC card, when White was asked if he would ever book a fight between the two, he didn’t hold back. The UFC president called reporters “sick” for suggesting it, making it clear that he would never make such a fight happen.

Dana White just called a reporter a “sick f*cking individual” for wanting to see Hasbulla compete in Power Slap pic.twitter.com/aQ1iy6uHnE — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 24, 2024



Hasbulla, a massive internet sensation, became famous after his mock face-off with Abdu Rozik, which went viral and skyrocketed both men to stardom.

Hasbulla, who stands at 3ft 4in, has a rare form of dwarfism caused by a growth hormone deficiency, while Rozik, at 3ft 1in, deals with a condition called rickets, which leads to weak bones due to vitamin D deficiency.

Their playful rivalry gained millions of views, turning them into social media stars almost overnight.

Since his rise to fame, Hasbulla has become close with UFC legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. One can often catch him cage side, cheering on the lightweight champion during his lightweight title fights.

Now, given White’s reaction, it is safe to say that Hasbulla’s presence in the UFC will continue to be limited to outside the cage.

In the meantime, the UFC president also blasted PFL and went all Will Smith asking them to keep his company’s name out of their mouths.

White goes all out on PFL after Davis comments

Dana White didn’t hold back when responding to recent claims made by PFL co-founder Donn Davis. During a town hall session, Davis boasted that PFL’s latest event, headlined by Francis Ngannou’s dominant win over Renan Ferreira, outperformed every UFC event this year in terms of viewership.

White, however, was quick to dismiss those claims, stating that PFL couldn’t even outperform his Power Slap league, let alone the UFC.

“The PFL should keep the UFC out of their mouth,” White said, pulling out stats that showed Power Slap outpacing PFL in social media followers and video views.

White also pointed out that a UFC Fight Night back in January pulled better numbers than PFL’s pay-per-view. He didn’t mince any words, saying, “I would hate to be one of that guy’s investors“.

White also took a jab at PFL fighters, claiming, “All their good people want to be here anyway… except for Francis“

Well, that’s the nicest thing he’s said about Ngannou since the Cameroonian left his company over fighter pay disputes.