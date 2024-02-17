What Are Catchweight Fights in the UFC?

Most MMA promotions of the world, including the UFC, have 8 or 9 weight classes ranging from strawweight to heavyweight. Fighters need to adhere to the limit of the weight class of their choice at the pre-fight weigh-ins. But MMA fans have also heard about a certain type of fight called ‘catchweight fights’. Here, let’s learn some more about the specifications and rules related to types of fights.

Advertisement

Numerous UFC fans may have had a flashback of the UFC head honcho, Dana White’s words about ‘catchweight fights’ after listening to the term. The 54-year-old expressed strong resentment for catchweight fights while he talked to the noted ‘CBS Sports Radio’ host, Jim Rome, on the phone.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jimrome/status/1654214711108571136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Catchweight fights are those fights that go on to materialize despite one fighter missing weight. Despite the UFC CEO’s distaste, the UFC authorities have organized several catchweight bouts to date.

However, catchweight fights in the UFC take a severe toll on the earnings of the fighter who missed weight. In most cases, their rival takes away 20% to 30% of their guaranteed fight purse. Their rivals also walk away with the bonuses they may have earned from the fight.

However, White was talking about a different kind of catchweight fight during his call with Rome. Those fights are also called catchweight fights, but they are fixed at a certain weight, irrespective of the weight class limits.

However, both fighters have to agree to the catchweight limit set for the fight. But there’s one specific scenario related to catchweight fights that every UFC fan must be aware of.

Advertisement

UFC championship fights can never happen at catchweight

Most UFC fans may know that the authorities provide a one-pound relief for non-title fights. Fighters can walk away without any compromises even if they weigh in one pound more than the limit of their weight class. But the rules are a bit different when it comes to UFC championship fights.

There can be no compromises regarding the weight of the fighters fighting for a title. Both of them have to strictly adhere to the weight limit of their class. Fans have also witnessed the UFC championship getting canceled due to one of the fighters missing weight. Hence, it’s quite apparent that a UFC title fight can never happen at catchweight.