“Go Train to Get Ko Later”: UFC Title Contender Destroys Jake Paul and Predicts Knockout Loss Ahead of His Big Fight Against UFC Legend Anderson Silva

Former UFC title contender sends out a message for Jake Paul claiming he will get knocked out by Anderson Silva.

Paulo Costa certainly knows how to stir up some drama on the internet. The Brazilian did just that recently when he thrashed Jake Paul on Twitter. Moreover, he gave a rather harsh prediction for his upcoming fight against MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Paulo Costa took to Twitter to post a video which was apparently sent to him by Jake Paul. The former UFC middleweight title challenger raised the question as to why the video was sent to him by ‘The Problem Child’

While urging Jake Paul to go train for getting knocked out by Anderson Silva, Paulo Costa said:

“Why is fuk Jake Paul sending me this? Go train to get ko later by Anderson kkkkk”

Take a look at Paulo Costa’s Twitter post below:

Why is fuk Jake Paul sending me this? Go train to get ko later by Anderson kkkkk pic.twitter.com/igxlQ5txFT — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 8, 2022

Also read: Khabib Nurmagomedov Once Demanded Respect for Israel Adesanya After Manager Claimed He Was ‘Easy Work’ for the Russian

Can Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva?

‘The Problem Child’ is set to return to the boxing ring later this month on October 29th against Anderson Silva. Paul, who currently boasts an undefeated boxing record of 5-0, has never fought a fighter like Silva.

The MMA legend is a true striker and can definitely trouble Jake Paul when the two square off inside the boxing ring. However, it is worth noting that ‘The Problem Child’ has age by his side.

It is worth noting Silva registered an impressive win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. earlier this year. But, predicting how he’d do against a much younger opponent is tricky and the fight could go either way.

With that said, it will be interesting to see as to whether or not ‘The Problem Child’ can beat Anderson Silva inside the boxing ring on October 29th.

Also read: UNEARTHED: Picture of Drake and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Who Previously Said He ‘Didn’t Know’ the Rapper, Posing Together Goes Viral