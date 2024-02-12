Alexander Volkanovski Height: How Tall Is the UFC Champion? What Is His Reach?

Taller MMA fighters often possess an advantage over their shorter rivals. Their height often provides them with a reach from where they can keep striking without getting in their rival’s range. However, none of the UFC featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski’s rivals could gain such an advantage on the luck of being taller than him. The UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev may have called him a “short” man. But the UFC world has also witnessed how even Makhachev was forced to admit the “short” man’s prowess at the end of UFC 284.

But Volkanovski’s physique implies that Makhachev wasn’t too wrong regarding his callout. A few reports say that the height of an average UFC featherweight is around 5″ 7′ (171 cm). Volk is actually shorter than the average UFC featherweight, as his height stands at 5′ 6″ (167 cm).

But his superb footwork and unmatched fight IQ make up for his short height, refraining his taller rivals from taking advantage of their height.

There’s another notable factor that minimizes Volk’s height disadvantages. As already mentioned, a taller height generally comes with a longer reach, which allows fighters to hit their shorter individuals within getting in their striking range. But ‘The Great’ surprisingly boasts a reach of 71.5 inches (182 cm) despite being just 5′ 6″ in height.

Fans can have a better idea about Volkanovski’s insane reach by learning that he trumps the 5′ 11″ tall UFC featherweight, Yair Rodriguez’s reach by 0.5 inches (2 cm).

Most of Volk’s fans are currently hyped up about his next encounter at UFC 298. His insanely long reach might prove to be a huge advantage in the encounter.

Will Alexander Volkanovski be able to make the most of his long reach at UFC 298?

Several MMA fans and pundits are counting Volk’s UFC 298 rival, Ilia Topuria, to be his toughest challenger to date. The Spanish UFC featherweight, packs a thoroughly well-rounded fight game along with an undefeated pro-MMA record to date. Hence, it’s quite apparent that Volk will have to be on top of his game if he wants to get the better of ‘El Matador’.

‘The Great’ might be an inch shorter than his Spanish rival. But his stats also say that he boasts a significant 2.5-inch (7 cm) reach advantage over Topuria. This might prove to be enough for Volk to unleash his signature style of ground and pound on ‘El Matador’.

But to get Topuria in such a position, the Australian will also have to combine his superb fight IQ with his reach advantage and work out a suitable strategy. However, only Father Time knows whether he will be able to do so or not.