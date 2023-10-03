Months After Criticizing $600,000,000 Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, UFC Legend Applauds Idea of Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul, a YouTuber turned professional boxer, has exclusively called out elite combat sports athletes for fights since entering the sport. However, owing to his lack of reputation in boxing, Paul previously did not obtain a response from the best boxers. Interestingly, following his victories over former UFC champions, Paul has gained the attention of many, including the renowned Canelo Alvarez. Paul has been calling out Alvarez for a long time, and the Mexican has now agreed to fight the Ohio native at some point in the future. A UFC legend responded positively to this suggestion on Twitter.

The UFC legend who praised the idea of Paul vs. Alvarez is none other than Chael Sonnen. However, it is important to note that Sonnen criticized the famous Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather a few months ago from now for not doing enough business, despite its $600 million success.

UFC legend who criticized Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather has changed his stance on a similar fight

McGregor vs. Mayweather produced a lot of money in 2017, making it one of the most profitable fights in combat sports history. Despite this, MMA analyst Chael Sonnen criticized the bout on ‘The Schaub Show’. According to the former UFC fighter, the exact figures of the fight differ from what they claimed to have earned. He said:

“Conor and Mayweather first off, didn’t do near the business that they claimed that it.”

A similar bout is being planned between social media personality Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez. While Sonnen attacked McGregor vs. Mayweather for using bogus figures, he fully supports Paul vs. Alvarez.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger responded to a poster of the fight made by ‘The Problem Child’ with one word. ‘The American Gangster’ said:

“Outstanding”

While interest in Paul vs. Alvarez is surging, the biggest concern now is whether the bout will actually take place.

Is Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul happening?

It all began when Jake Paul called out the Mexican champion. Although Alvarez would not rule out fighting him, he did ask the social media sensation to stay in his league.

However, in a recent episode of the FullSend podcast, the Mexican boxer clarified Paul’s call-out. Alvarez stated that the bout may take place after he retires.

Furthermore, the boxing legend praised Paul for attracting new fans to the sport. There has been no formal announcement of the battle as of yet. However, because both parties are interested, it is possible that it may occur in the near future.