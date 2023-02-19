“$300M”: Andrew Tate Threatens to Sue Accuser Woman Over ‘False’ Allegations

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have made another attempt to tackle the allegations against them. They have threatened to sue an anonymous accuser on the grounds of defamation and false accusations. The Tate brothers have been in prison for over two months now. They even hired a high-profile lawyer, Tina Glandian, to work their case. Despite multiple attempts, the Romanian judicial court denied their appeal against the detention.

Andrew and Tristan have several times stated that they were innocent and were being framed by the Romanian authorities. Because they are rich and famous. Now, the controversial influencer brothers have tried another method to prove their innocence.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate to sue a woman accuser for $300 million

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate were arrested from their mansion in Bucharest on allegations of human trafficking and money laundering. Several women came forward against the Tate brothers during the trial.

According to reports, one of the women has been sent a cease-and-desist letter by Tate’s attorney. A representative of the anonymous woman said that the controversial social media star brothers will pursue damages of $300 million under the basis of defamation if the anonymous lady does not recant her claims.

The Tate brothers have always denied all the allegations against them. Many followers of Tate, recently, leaked wiretaps of some alleged victims in which they are planning to frame the brothers. However, it is not yet sure if all of these will be used in the official trial or not.

The Tate brothers were believed to have escaped

Ever since the arrest of the Tate brothers, there have been several rumors about them on the internet. One of the recent rumors was that the brothers have escaped prison and the police are on a manhunt.

The Tate brothers are currently in the Romanian jail. However, a recent parody video regarding them on a YouTube channel called Satire Daily was the reason such a rumor went viral.

The YouTube video is actually too good. The channel has used AI voice and also some snippets from real interviews. Thus, many believed it to be true. However, nothing of such has occurred.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are believed to be kept in police custody till the end of February. However, the detention period can extend up to four months due to investigation.

