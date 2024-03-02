Muhammad Mokaev Record: Is the UFC Star Undefeated Like Khabib Nurmagomedov? Does He Have Any MMA Losses?

Muhammad Mokaev is a force to be reckoned with. The Dagestani-British fighter is set to fight in his 6th UFC fight this weekend at UFC Vegas 87. He will take on Alex Perez in a flyweight bout, looking to secure yet another win. Mokaev is unbeaten in the UFC so far and has won 4 out of his 5 fights by way of submission. He is a proponent of the classic Dagestani fighting style that gave Khabib Nurmagomedov so much success in the octagon.

Muhammad Mokaev is currently unbeaten as a professional MMA fighter. He holds a record of 11 wins and 0 losses. However, he has yet to face some of the higher-ranked fighters.

Throughout his MMA career, he has been rag-dolling opponents inside the octagon and winning fights in a dominant manner. His fight style gives fans Khabib Nurmagomedov flashbacks.

Being that he is from Dagestan, fans were quick to call him the second coming of ‘The Eagle’. Mokaev too, is looking to assert his position in the flyweight division. A dominant win over Alex Perez this weekend could help him set up a fight against a ranked fighter. Muhammad Mokaev’s ultimate aim is to become a UFC Champion.

Ahead of his next fight, he believes he should get a title shot if he beats Alex Perez in a dominant fashion.

Muhammad Mokaev wants the title shot if he can finish Alex Perez

Muhammad Mokaev is extremely confident going into his fight against Alex Perez. He will look to finish the fight with a bang. In an interview with Jon Anik and Belal Muhammad, he spoke about his plans after the fight:

“I believe so, because it motivates me to finish Perez very early so they can push me for the title. If not title, I’ll fight Royval.”

Mokaev believes an early stoppage against Alex Perez warrants a title shot for him. However, if not the title shot, then he wants to fight Brandon Royval next. Royval is fresh off a win against Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City. The American himself has called out Alexandre Pantoja for the title.

However, Mokaev wants to fight Brandon Royval if he does not get the title shot. Royval has already fought Pantoja and lost to him both times.

Thus, it will make more sense to have Royval and Mokaev fight as a sort of title eliminator, with the winner of the fight earning a title shot against Pantoja.