UFC 300: Jon Anik Predicts ‘Interesting’ Main Event for Historic UFC Card

UFC 300 is the most highly awaited fight card in recent years. The historic number comes just a year after a milestone for the company, 30 years since its inception. The organization promised that the card would be one of the most stacked cards in recent history. Till now, they have lived up to the promise. However, the UFC has not announced the main event yet and fans are getting restless. Jon Anik tried to give his prediction for the main event in a video uploaded to X.

Advertisement

The organization held a UFC 300 Q&A ahead of the UFC 298 card. The panel comprised prominent names, such as Jon Anik, Justin Gaethje, Aljamain Sterling, and Max Holloway.

Here’s what Anik had to say about the main event:

Advertisement

“I would go with Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje and I actually think right now if i had to make a prediction, that’s gonna be your main event for UFC 300.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChampRDS/status/1758646159688495575?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jon Anik seemed confident in his prediction, and on hearing it, Justin Gaethje grinned from ear to ear. Fans have been begging for a blockbuster main event for UFC 300.

However, there are some fighters who claim that they got the call-up for the main event.

Jon Jones claims the UFC offered him the opportunity to headline UFC 300

Jon Jones is the undisputed heavyweight champion, and he is ready to defend his title. He has only one name on his mind for his first title defense, Stipe Miočić.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, the champion revealed that the UFC offered him the chance to headline the historic UFC 300:

“I did, I got a call from Hunter Campbell….he said Jon I know it’s only 9 weeks away but if there’s any chance you’re feeling upto it man it would be awesome news for the community that you’re coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever.”

Jon Jones felt honored to receive the offer, but he declined because he did not feel he would be ready for UFC 300.

The Heavyweight Champion knows he’s getting older and believes he only has a few fights left in him. Bones stated that he wants to give these fights his all and thus, prepare well for them.