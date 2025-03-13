‘Stay Strong Brother’: Dwayne Johnson’s Powerful Six-Word Message Lifts Spirits of Ailing UFC Legend

Frank Mir has been through battles most men can’t even imagine, but this latest fight might be his toughest yet. The former UFC heavyweight champion has had to undergo emergency spinal fusion and laminectomy surgery on his entire thoracic spine. It is a major procedure that involves removing part of the vertebral bone to remove pressure on the spinal cord.

And yes, it is as serious and painful as it sounds, which means the former UFC heavyweight has a long way to recovery. Mir informed his followers of this on Instagram, asserting that he’s diving headfirst into rehabilitation and is determined to come out stronger than ever.

“This is just another challenge that I intend to overcome, and I’m committed to coming back stronger, both mentally and physically, than ever,” Mir wrote. Thankfully, he has the support of family and close friends during this difficult time.

Interestingly, Mir also found support from Jumaji actor and WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Johnson, who often posts motivational videos on his social media, commented on Mir’s post and asked him to keep fighting.

“Stay strong my brother, it’s in your DNA.”, the Hollywood A-lister said.

To his credit, Mir didn’t just take that message and sit around. Instead, he posted a clip of himself grinding through rehab, writing, “Battle every second, when I get knocked on my a$&, I just breathe, reset, and keep coming. I will be my worst nightmare. That monster that just won’t stop coming.”

Mir’s MMA career has been a series of high highs and very low lows. Back in 2014, the UFC star was involved in a major bike accident at the prime of his career. He ended up breaking his femur and tearing all the ligaments in his knees as a result of it.

The doctors even told him he couldn’t and shouldn’t fight again. But the former heavyweight champion would return to the octagon in search of his stripped belt and win it back against Antonia Nougera at UFC 92.

So perseverance is not something the former UFC champion lacks. Even has he struggled through recovery, Mir is determined to make his first public appearance since the surgery on May 17 and call a series of fights.

Mir’s first recovery milestone

The former UFC and Bellator champion is involved with a local fighting organization named Brawlers Ball, which is a local MMA outfit that has made Mir the face of their brand.

The Brawlers Ball brand was established back in 2001, and their website claims that due to popular demand, they are returning with an event on May 17th at the Rivers Casino in Portsmouth.

Mir even posted a promotional video for the event on his Instagram page and spoke about how he is looking forward to attending it in the midst of rehabilitation.

“Calling these fights in person is one of my milestones”, he said. Although Mir can not walk unassisted at the moment, he hopes to be able to walk and move by himself on the day.