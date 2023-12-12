When Is UFC 300: Has Dana White and Co. Confirmed the Date of the Pay-Per-View?

The UFC authorities have declared UFC 296 as the last PPV for this year. But their announcements also reveal that they have planned a grand opening for 2024. Most fans may know that Dana White and Co. have already announced the main events of the upcoming PPVs UFC 297, UFC 298, and UFC 299. But a large chunk of them are also restless to know about the fight card and schedule for the immediate next PPV, UFC 300.

Several recent reports revealed that the UFC authorities are planning something grand for UFC 300. The UFC CEO, Dana White, has also been vocal about trying to fix a “super-fight” in 2024 further raising fan speculations. The promotional authorities have several fighters whom they may decide to feature on the coveted card of UFC 300. But a large chunk of fans are also in doubt about when the milestone event will take place.

Well, as of now, no official announcement has come from Dana White and Co. about the date or venue of UFC 300. But if we take a look at the PPV that precedes the coveted event, we might form a rough idea about its timeline. The official website of the promotional authorities itself reveals that they have scheduled UFC 299 for 10 March 2024. Hence, it won’t be wrong to expect that Dana White and Co. will schedule UFC 300 for sometime in April 2024.

Now that the fans have an idea about when they should expect the coveted event to take place, most of them might shift all of their focus to the probable fighters whom the authorities might place on the coveted card.

Who will headline UFC 300 and which other fighters will it feature?

Several current reports say that the noted UFC icon, Conor Mcgregor, will be making his comeback sometime in 2024. Now, since the authorities are already planning something grand for UFC 300, what can be better than featuring the return of their biggest PPV star on an event that they are promoting as a big one? While a large chunk of fans believe that UFC 300 will feature McGregor’s return, there is a bit of haze regarding his opponent.

McGregor’s previously scheduled rival, Michael Chandler, has expressed confidence about fighting him whenever he decides to return to the octagon. But the noted UFC lightweight, Dustin Poirier, has also disclosed his will to fight in the UFC 300 card.

Most fans may remember that it was ‘Mystic Mac’s’ trilogy fight against Poirier where he broke his shin bone forcing his prolonged hiatus to date. The fight had also ended with some severe trash-talking from the defeated McGregor.

As per McGregor’s “this is not over” the UFC authorities may decide to fix a perfect revenge opportunity for him scheduling his return fight against Poirier. Things won’t get any sweeter for McGregor if he manages to beat the one in his comeback fight who was also his rival in his devastating previous fight.