“Time Has Come”: UFC Legend, After Dana White, Urges Tony Ferguson to Retire After 7 Straight Losses

We have seen in many sports that champions fall from the pinnacle of their careers. Likewise, in the UFC, Tony Ferguson has become that one person who won every fan’s heart just to break it. At his peak, no one expected fans and Dana White to wish for the retirement of Tony Ferguson. And recently UFC legend Daniel Cormier, on his show, also said that Ferguson should hang up his gloves now.

Advertisement

Recently, “El Cucuy” tasted his seventh straight loss after losing against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296. This left many fans and analysts thinking: Should Ferguson continue fighting? Talking about the same on ESPN’s DC and RC show, Cormier stated that he believes the time for Ferguson is up now, and he should retire. He stated;

“I believe that Tony Ferguson should retire. And I really tried to limit trying to show a man the door because nobody knows when someone’s done until they know that they’re done. We spoke of how difficult it became for you to even walk down the stairs at your house, and you knew, man, I barely get the Sundays are the same thing.”

Advertisement

Cormier further stated that only Ferguson is the only person unsure about his MMA career going forward. However, according to the UFC analyst, every other person feels that ‘El Cucuy’ should retire.

” Only Tony knows when it’s time, but it seems as though he’s the only one left that isn’t sure. Everybody else feels pretty certain that that time has come for Tony Ferguson.”

Ferguson had a 12-fight win streak, but in the past 4 years and 7 fights, he hasn’t won. Cormier suggests he should retire, echoing the sentiments of fans and analysts.

In just 4 years, from being hailed as a UFC legend to now becoming a meme, Ferguson’s journey has taken a turn. Despite this, his loyal fans still want him to continue and hope for a comeback. Meanwhile, UFC legends like Cormier and the UFC President don’t share the same belief.

Advertisement

Not Just Daniel Cormier, but Dana White also suggested Tony Ferguson to retire

Once, Ferguson stated “Goats come and go, but boats stay afloat,” but it seems like the boat of Ferguson is sinking now that he has equaled BJ Penn’s longest losing streak record. At UFC 296, Ferguson gave his all, but Paddy Pimblett won. Talking about the same, Dana White now suggests it’s time for the former UFC interim champion to retire.

At UFC 296, Dana White was asked about Ferguson’s future plans. He stated;

“I would love to see Tony retire. When you talk about skids you look at the guys he fought too and that plays a factor too. And how did he look right up until he lost. Tonight, Tony looks like he should retire.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BloodyElbow/status/1736434281885397062?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Ferguson receives advice from White and Cormier, but as he is known for his never-give-up attitude, he still wants his fans not to lose hope for his comeback. Now, the future of Ferguson will be interesting to follow, as many in the MMA world want him to retire, but he, on the other hand, wants to fight.