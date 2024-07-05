Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of ‘Stockton Slugger’ and ‘Gamebred’ From This Weekend

The Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch will have fans gluing their eyes to their TV sets on July 6. The two former UFC stars will be lacing up their gloves against each other since their BMF tussle at UFC 244. This has made fans wonder about the amount of money the two stars would pocket from this encounter that had them agreeing upon fixing their feud inside a boxing ring.

It’s pertinent to note that this will be Masvidal’s first appearance in a competitive bout since his UFC retirement at UFC 287. But his rival, Diaz, has some prior experience as he has locked horns with the YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul, previously, for which he had reportedly made around $15 million.

However, a report from ‘Marca’ revealed that Diaz would have to be satisfied with a much smaller fight purse this time.

‘The Stockton Gangster’s’ rival, Masvidal, had made around $1M for his final UFC fight at UFC 287. But his earning from the fight is also expected to take a drop. The report estimated that both Diaz and Masvidal would make around $500k from their 6-July-based encounter.

Well, four-and-a-half years have already passed since these two locked horns inside the octagon at UFC 244, where Masvidal managed to open up Diaz so badly that the doctor had to intervene and stop the fight, awarding him the ‘W’.

It’s quite apparent that the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu fighter’s fans would want to watch him turn things around this time.

Will Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 be Diaz’s story of redemption?

The memories of Diaz’s loss at UFC 244 may be still vivid in his brain. This is largely because the fight also had the UFC’s coveted ‘BMF’ title on the line for it.

Despite the title being Diaz’s brainchild, he couldn’t do enough to win it on the night of 2 November 2019. But this time the rules of the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight would favor him more than ‘Gamebred’.

The combat sports community is well aware of Diaz’s insane endurance and seemingly infinite gas tank. His awesome cardio proved its worth during the latter rounds of the Paul v. Diaz fight.

‘The Problem Child’ kept slowing down as his gas tank depleted throughout the fight. But Diaz, who was absorbing most shots in the initial rounds, turned into the aggressor in the final stanzas of the bout.

The Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 encounter will also be a 10-round fight like the Paul vs. Diaz bout.

Hence, Masvidal will have to manage his cardio pretty efficiently. He might get knocked down in the latter rounds if he goes too hard at Diaz trying to KO him early.

So, with all things possible, this will be an interesting fight to watch. Hopefully, fan can bet a banger worth their hard earned money.