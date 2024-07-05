mobile app bar

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of ‘Stockton Slugger’ and ‘Gamebred’ From This Weekend

Souvik Roy
Published

Jorge Masvidal (left), Stephen Thompson (center), Nate Diaz (right)
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch will have fans gluing their eyes to their TV sets on July 6. The two former UFC stars will be lacing up their gloves against each other since their BMF tussle at UFC 244. This has made fans wonder about the amount of money the two stars would pocket from this encounter that had them agreeing upon fixing their feud inside a boxing ring.

It’s pertinent to note that this will be Masvidal’s first appearance in a competitive bout since his UFC retirement at UFC 287. But his rival, Diaz, has some prior experience as he has locked horns with the YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul, previously, for which he had reportedly made around $15 million.

Amidst Nate Diaz’s $20,000,000 Purse Reports, Ex-UFC Star Expresses Interest in ‘Gimmicky’ Money Fights and Desires to Train Mark Zuckerberg
Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Jake Paul (right) fights against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

However, a report from ‘Marca’ revealed that Diaz would have to be satisfied with a much smaller fight purse this time.

‘The Stockton Gangster’s’ rival, Masvidal, had made around $1M for his final UFC fight at UFC 287. But his earning from the fight is also expected to take a drop. The report estimated that both Diaz and Masvidal would make around $500k from their 6-July-based encounter.

Well, four-and-a-half years have already passed since these two locked horns inside the octagon at UFC 244, where Masvidal managed to open up Diaz so badly  that the doctor had to intervene and stop the fight, awarding him the ‘W’.

It’s quite apparent that the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu fighter’s fans would want to watch him turn things around this time.

Will Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 be Diaz’s story of redemption?

The memories of Diaz’s loss at UFC 244 may be still vivid in his brain. This is largely because the fight also had the UFC’s coveted ‘BMF’ title on the line for it.

Despite the title  being Diaz’s brainchild, he couldn’t do enough to win it on the night of 2 November 2019. But this time the rules of the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight would favor him more than ‘Gamebred’.

The combat sports community is well aware of Diaz’s insane endurance and seemingly infinite gas tank. His awesome cardio proved its worth during the latter rounds of the Paul v. Diaz fight.

‘The Problem Child’ kept slowing down as his gas tank depleted throughout the fight. But Diaz, who was absorbing most shots in the initial rounds, turned into the aggressor in the final stanzas of the bout.

The Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 encounter will also be a 10-round fight like the Paul vs. Diaz bout.

Hence, Masvidal will have to manage his cardio pretty efficiently. He might get knocked down in the latter rounds if he goes too hard at Diaz trying to KO him early.

So, with all things possible, this will be an interesting fight to watch. Hopefully, fan can bet a banger worth their hard earned money.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

