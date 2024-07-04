Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK and Australia

The Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight headlining the ‘Last Man Standin’ boxing event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California has both UFC and boxing fans excited. Scheduled for 6 July, fans have already bought the tickets but since the event will be streamed by most, here’s the starting time for the event in more than 20 countries.

Country (Time Zone) Event Starting time Diaz vs. Masvidal walkout timings (app.) USA (ET) 9:00 PM 10:30 PM Canada (ET) 9:00 PM 10:30 PM UK (BST) 2:00 AM 3:30 AM Australia (AEDT) 11:00 AM 12:30 PM Ukraine (UST) 4:00 AM 5:30 PM New Zealand (NZST) 1:00 PM 2:30 PM Brazil (BRT) 10:00 PM 11:30 PM Spain (CET) 3:00 AM 4:30 AM Denmark (CET) 3:00 AM 4:30 AM Sweden (CET) 3:00 AM 4:30 AM Ireland (BST) 2:00 AM 3:30 AM Italy (CET) 3:00 AM 4:30 AM Argentina (ART) 10:00 PM 11:30 PM Ecuador (ECT) 8:00 PM 9:30 PM Mexico (CST) 7:00 PM 8:30 PM Japan (JST) 10:00 AM 11:30 AM Philippines (PHT) 9:00 AM 10:30 AM India (IST) 6:30 AM 8:00 AM Bangladesh (BST) 7:00 AM 8:30 AM Singapore (SST) 9:00 AM 10:30 AM South Africa (SAST) 3:00 AM 4:30 AM

Obviously the Diaz vs. Masvidal encounter is expected to garner the most eyeballs, but the authorities have put together an enthralling card for the ‘Last Man Standing’ event, which will feature other former UFC fighters as well as a former lightweight champion.

Undercard for the Last Man Standing event

According to reports, authorities weren’t totally satisfied even after booking two former UFC stars in Diaz and Masvidal in their main event.

While both fighters have their own separate fan bases, they are not the biggest names in boxing and aren’t that active in the MMA circuit either.

This is why the organizers opted to feature a few other UFC fighters on the card as well. Former lightweight champ, Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis will also take to the ring on 6 July.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal (light heavyweight bout)

Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr (super middleweight bout)

Amado Vargas vs. Sean Garcia (lightweight bout)

Chris Avila vs. Anthony Pettis (light heavyweight bout)

Devin Cushing vs. Manuel Correa (lightweight bout)

Alan Sanchez vs. Luis Lioez (welterweight bout)

Kenneth Lopez vs. Andres Martinez (super middleweight bout)

Curmel Moton vs. Nikolai Buzolin (super lightweight bout)

Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan (welterweight bout)

Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa (heavyweight bout)

Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez (super lightweight bout)

But how do fans watch this event?

UK-based fans will need an active ‘Fanmio’ subscription to witness the live action but they’ll also have to shell an extra £63.99 ($79.99) to watch some very exciting fights.

All other fans can subscribe to UFC’s very own streaming platform, ‘UFC Fight Pass’, and pay an additional $49.99 as the PPV amount to enjoy the event.

As far as UFC fans are concerned, this the real BMF fight right here. Masvidal is probably the most famous name to hold the title, while Diaz is the man it should have always been on.

And since their first fight had to be stopped as the Stockton Slugger just wouldn’t stop bleeding, this will be the perfect scenario where he gets to reclaim what’s rightfully his and get one over ‘Gamebred’.