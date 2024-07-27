Oleksandr Usyk Ready for Potential UFC Showdown, Challenges Conor McGregor

The undisputed heavyweight champion boxer, Oleksandr Usyk might be aiming at a massive crossover that fans are not ready for yet. The Ukrainian recently called out UFC’s biggest superstar, Conor McGregor and challenged him to a fight!

During an exclusive to Boxing King Media, Usyk was asked what he’d want to do should he beat his rival Tyson Fury in their upcoming grudge match in December.

The undisputed heavyweight champion expressed his readiness to do anything even if that means getting into the UFC octagon to take on the Irishman.

“Why not? [Conor] McGregor, come on…I’m ready to fight.”

Now that is interesting. Even though, the Ukrainian outweighs the Irishman by 40 or 50 pounds, a soviet southpaw against a wide-stanced Conor McGregor is a dream match if the fighters can find common ground in weight. Moreover, the bout would strategically be a chess match as both fighters are known for their counter-punching skills and long-range attacks.

As for McGregor , the Irishman would fight a lion if the price is right. And now with the 2-weight boxing champion expressing his thoughts, Usyk vs Conor has the potential to become the next big thing since Conor vs Mayweather.

However amidst all this, Usyk also has to convince his mother who already wants to wrap up his fighting career.

Usyk advised to retire by his mother

Former cruiserweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk rocked the fighting world earlier this year when he defied the odds and defeated ‘The Gypsy King’ to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing since ‘The Lion’ Lennox Lewis.

Now after reaching the epitome of greatness, unifying the belts, Usyk’s mother had one wish that her son couldn’t fulfill.

In the same interview on the YouTube channel, Usyk revealed that his mother wanted him to straight away retire after the Fury win, because of course, he has won everything in the sport there is to be won.

Unfortunately for the old lady, Usyk ain’t hanging up his gloves anytime soon. Well, firstly, there’s the rematch clause with Fury. So he will be preparing for the 21st of December to defend his title. If he wins the rematch, he will have to think what he wants to do next.

He was actually asked if he would consider discovering and experimenting with other combat sports like bare knuckle boxing, to which Usyk said, “Why not?”