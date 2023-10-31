Despite ‘$10,000,000 to $15,000,000’ Fight Offer, Nate Diaz Is ‘Hiding’ From Jake Paul, Says PFL Chairman

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has been grabbing a lot of attention ever since becoming a professional boxer. ‘The Problem Child’ turned professional with a win over AnEson Gib in January 2020. Since then, Paul has remained active as a boxer and fought a few big names in the sport. In his most recent fight, Paul secured a decision win over Nate Diaz. In the post-fight interview, Paul promised a rematch for Diaz in MMA. However, in a recent appearance on TheMMAHour show, PFL founder, Donn Davis, Nate Diaz, is ducking a rematch despite a standing offer of $10-$15 million.

Nate Diaz became a free agent after his win over Tony Ferguson in September 2022. This brought to an end a relationship of 15 years between Diaz and the UFC. In the post-fight interview, Diaz stated that he wanted to finish a few side quests before returning to the UFC, eventually. His first fight after parting ways with the UFC was against Jake Paul earlier this year.

In a recent interview, Ariel Helwani hosted PFL founder Donn Davis. Helwani asked Davis why the rematch with Nate Diaz was not taking place. In response, Davis said:

“Well, look, I respect Nate because he is the people’s champ. He is a man’s man… but he said I will do it, in the PFL smart cage, two minutes to you after the fight. He has got a standing offer between $10 and $15 million, and he is hiding behind a rock. $10 to $15 million biggest payday of his life. He gets beat by Jake and he is hiding behind a rock.”

While there are several potential fights for Jake Paul to pick from, a fight against Nate Diaz is the most appealing given the history. However, the likelihood that it will happen is not very high.

Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul in MMA a pipe dream?

Immediately after securing a win against Nate Diaz in the ring itself, Jake Paul promised a rematch in MMA. Paul has prior experience wrestling as a child alongside his brother, Logan. However, he is not familiar with the other aspects of MMA.

In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, Paul stated that Diaz is ducking him as it is a lose-lose situation for him. He believes that if Diaz loses, he will lose all credibility and be made fun of by the entire MMA community. This is why, despite being offered $10-$15 million, he has been ducking.

Nate responded to these claims on Twitter, saying he was ready for a fight in December. While it is impossible to know which side is telling the truth, fans will be hoping that a fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz in MMA gets finalized sooner rather than later.