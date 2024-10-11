Nate Diaz’s Coach Pushes for Conor McGregor Trilogy, Calling It a “Massive” Fight for the Fans

Nate Diaz’s coach believes the long-awaited trilogy fight with Conor McGregor is still the biggest fight the UFC could book. With both fighters holding one win each in their heated rivalry, fans have been eager for a third showdown for years now. And with their waning prowess inside the octagon, this might be the last great chance to get the trilogy done once and for all.

Despite Diaz currently being a free agent and exploring other opportunities outside the UFC, his coach insists that the McGregor trilogy is a “massive” fight that everyone still wants to see.

According to him, external factors aside, Diaz vs. McGregor remains a marquee matchup that could generate huge excitement for both fighters and fans alike.

Jake Shields, who has been with team Diaz for over a decade now, joined Tim Welch for a recent interview. During their conversation, the duo covered a host of topics chief among them was what is next for Nate Diaz. While answering that Shields picked Conor McGregor as the top fight to make even today. He said,

“Nate is a superstar. I don’t know if Conor is ready to fight again, but Nate and Conor is the fight that makes sense again. That would just be a massive fight the fans want to see. Some people could knock it saying Conor has lost his last couple of fights. But its still a marquee super fight. Sometimes that is what is important.”

While stepping away from the UFC, Diaz made it clear that he wanted to pursue other interests before eventually returning to the UFC. ‘The Notorious’ still has two fights left in his contract and therefore, it is a fight that can realistically be made. However, at this point in time, there seems to be no urgency from either side to get the fight done. ‘The Notorious’ however, has a few options on his plate for his return.

Conor McGregor spoilt for choice?

‘The Notorious’ has some big matchups in mind for his long-awaited return to the octagon. Earlier this year, he was set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303, but a toe injury forced him to withdraw, leaving fans wondering when he’d be back.

Despite the setback, McGregor remains focused and determined. Speaking with The Schmo, he confirmed that he’s looking to settle unfinished business with Chandler, but if that doesn’t work out, he has his eyes on two old foes: Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.

“It’s a must,” McGregor said, referring to both potential matchups.

“The Dustin one isn’t settled, and the Diaz one is 1-1.”

With both rivalries standing at 1-1, McGregor is eager to lock in these blockbuster fights. While Chandler’s schedule is uncertain, McGregor is ready to make his return and reignite the fire with two of his biggest rivals, hoping for a 2025 comeback.