“They’re Cowards”: Andrew Tate Lashes at Friends for Abandoning Him During the Trial in Latest Twitter Rant

Andrew Tate was hit with a whirlwind of trouble as the Romanian police arrested him last year. He, along with his brother Tristan Tate, was arrested by the authorities on charges related to money laundering and human trafficking.

However, it is worth noting that the two are yet to be found guilty. And the investigation is still going on. While going through arguably the toughest time of his life, Andrew Tate has come to the realization that not every friend of his actually stood in support of him. And he isn’t happy about it. He recently expressed his frustrations about the same.

ALSO READ: “Andrew Holding the Holy Quran”: Ex-MMA Fighter Who Converted Andrew Tate to Islam Reacts to Viral Video Outside Prison

Andrew Tate lashes out at his friends for abandoning him during his trial

The former kickboxer has certainly been left disappointed by the actions of his friends. While one would expect his friends to have their backs during troubled times, the same hasn’t happened with Andrew Tate.

In a recent lash-out posted on Twitter, the British American social media star called out everyone who didn’t stick up for him despite his claiming to be innocent. “During my incarceration. I’ve been tracking everyone who stood up in support. Everyone who stood on the fence. And those too scared to stick up for me, despite my innocence. God knows they’re cowards and I know they’re cowards,” Tate wrote in his post.

During my incarceration. I've been tracking everyone who stood up in support. Everyone who stood on the fence. And those too scared to stick up for me despite my innocence. God knows they're cowards and I know they're cowards. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 30, 2023

It is worth noting that despite being held on trial over the past month, Tate himself has claimed to be innocent. However, the investigation isn’t completed yet and the controversial internet personality can still be found guilty. It looks like his friends are waiting for all the facts to come out before standing in Tate’s support.

Is Tate still in jail?

Yes, Andrew Tate is still in police custody. The controversial social media personality, along with his brother, was arrested by the police from their house in Romania on December 29th. While he was taken into custody for 30 days at first, his detention was later increased by 30 days.

ALSO READ: “Almost a Logan Paul vs Andrew Tate Moment”- Elon Musk Reacts to Logan Paul’s Memorable Royal Rumble Spot

The order was passed by the judicial court and both he and his brother will remain in custody until the end of February at least as the investigation goes on. That said, it remains to be seen as to whether Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are proven to be guilty or innocent.

What are your thoughts on Tate’s trial? What do you guys think about his tweet?