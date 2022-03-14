Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson all set up for UFC 274.

The UFC announced on Friday that a lightweight bout between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson might be scheduled for UFC 274.

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson have verbally agreed on the fight, but agreements have not yet signed. Chandler ranked 6th in the world in lightweight. Ferguson is a former UFC interim lightweight champion.

Chandler (22-7) has lost two consecutive fights since winning his first UFC match against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in January 2021. The Missouri-born champion lost against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. . Chandler, 35, is a three-time Bellator lightweight champion and signed for the free UFC in 2020.

Ferguson (25-6) was on a 12 match win streak. Ferguson hasn’t won fight in about three years. He has suffered three consecutive battles against Justin Gaethje, Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush. The 9th-ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, and a former lightweight champion, kept his hand up following a doctor’s TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 in June 2019. UFC president Dana White has eyed a fight between Chandler and Ferguson for months.

It seems that Chandler and Ferguson looks like an ideal match up since both the fighter are great striker. Both of them are excellent boxers and wont shy off a brawl.

Chandler mentioned his views on the fight saying:

“I think my biggest advantage, I think I’m just basic and I’m going to keep a high pace, which we know Tony can keep a high pace, but I think it’s going to be a little bit sharper. ” He believes his power will have a great impact to the fight.

