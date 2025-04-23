“Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane for Interim?” UFC Legends Shake Up the Jon Jones Fight Talk

Appearing to have made a complete one-eighty on claims overnight, Chael Sonnen asserts a new matchup is in the works for the UFC’s heavyweight division, once more involving the interim crown.

Just yesterday, Sonnen had boldly claimed overnight that a date had been agreed for a long-anticipated showdown between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, and managed to gain widespread traction with the report.

Notably, the UFC brass has remained rather tight-lipped on the subject, even as Jones has now broken Stipe Miocic’s 784-day record as the heavyweight champion, without ever unifying the title in a fight against the interim champion.

Initially targeted for a clash this summer, Jones is reportedly kicking the curb on a pairing, as he requests at least six months to prepare for a title unification pairing with his interim counterpart, Aspinall. Oregon veteran Sonnen claims the UFC is granting him exactly that. And as it so happens, Aspinall will have to pick up the slack again in his absence,

Yet to be confirmed, a pairing between Aspinall and former interim champion Ciryl Gane is now on deck for another interim title defense for the Brit.

“Tom Aspinall versus Cyril Gane. Are you ready for the interim championship? According to a remarkably good source, Jon Jones is going to be afforded the ability to wait 180 days, which is equivalent to six months,” Sonnen said on his Instagram account.

“And now we’re going to defend an interim champion with the existence of an undisputed champion,” the disgruntled analyst added, noting that it “was against the laws of logic“.

Sonnen has long asserted that Aspinall’s interim title should have been nullified the second Jones returned to action at UFC 309 last year.

According to the veteran, Jones should be fighting Aspinall, but since that hasn’t happened yet, the promotion must recognize the undisputed champion as the only heavyweight monarch.

Interestingly, earlier yesterday, he had touched upon the subject of Jones ducking Aspinall and claimed that if it were the case, he would be the first to call the Rochester native out.