‘I’m Seeking the Title’: Charles Oliveira Respects Arman Tsarukyan but Keeps Rematch Off the Table

Making his intentions clear for the summer, Charles Oliveira had announced having only one fight in mind for his always-anticipated UFC return outing. And it’s not former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Oliveira, a constant fan-favorite in the Octagon, enjoyed a topsy-turvy annum rage last time Earth went around the sun. Going 1-1 from his two appearances in the promotion, the Brazilian ended the year on a high, however, at UFC 309. Turning in a second career win over Michael Chandler, Oliveira had but booked a title shot against whoever won the fight between Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan at January 2025’s first PPV.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing, as noted. Tsarukyan would pull out of the Islam fight hours before UFC 311, citing a back injury and weeks later, an ambitious Topuria would venture into the 155 lbs division in hopes of joining the gold rush.

This would, unfortunately, bring the conversation back to Oliveira fighting either the Spaniard or Arman for the #1 contender spot; something he clarifies not wanting in the slightest.

“Not at this time”, Oliveira said of a rematch with Tsarukyan during his interview with Ariel Helwani. “Like I said, I respect him. I respect his style. And his fighting, but right now, I’m seeking the title. That’s the fight that I want. I want to fight for the title. That’s it”, he firmly noted.

Oliveira had previously lost to Tsarukyan at UFC 300 by judges’ decision but has since gathered another win and is not willing to give up his title spot for anyone. Not Tsarukyan and definitely not Topuria.

Do Bronx calls Topuria’s bravado “crap”

2024 was a great year for Topuria. He began it by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to win the featherweight title and then did the impossible by repeating the feat at UFC 308 against Max Holloway to defend the belt. He believes these wins themselves should guarantee him a title shot at 155 lbs.

But if you ask Sao Paulo finisher Oliveira how Topuria can warrant his contender status, he simply can’t. Beyond “crap” talking, Oliveira claims Topuria is just too “disrespectful” and arrogant already.

“He (Ilia Topuria) was the champion of the underweight category,” Oliveira explained.

“So he is moving up to the category trying to bring this hype, wanting to do something big. I know the firepower I have in my hands. And I know how much I have prepared but I’m not focused on him but on the belt. I’m looking for a title”, he added.

“He’s saying a lot of crap and it’s just I really respect his fights, the way he’s come up and everything. But he’s being very disrespectful now, and he’s saying a lot of things that he shouldn’t”, Oliveira noted.

Oliveira now hopes to fight Makhachev, some after Ramdan or whenever it is that the lightweight champion returns to the fold.