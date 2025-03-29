Charles Oliveira Finally Ready to Face Islam Makhachev for Title After Last-Minute Pullout at UFC 294

Failing to ever land himself a rematch with Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira has claimed this year that he is finally ready to fight the Dagestani champion.

Sharing a distinct rivalry with the dominant champion, Oliveira first met Makhachev back in 2022 at UFC 280. And on that occasion, the Brazilian saw his 11-fight run halted in a vacant title fight loss.

But in the time since, Oliveira worked tirelessly to land a rematch with the pound-for-pound best. And the opportunities would come and pass him by like it was nothing.

A year after UFC 280, Oliveira was positioned to headline UFC 294 against Makhachev. However, just days from the rematch, the Brazilian suffered a nasty laceration during his final sparring session. He would then fight for the spot of the #1 contender for the lightweight title in 2024.

Failing to make good on his return, the Sao Paulo star would drop a close decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

However now in 2025, equipped with a rematch win over Michael Chandler as recent as October, Oliveira finally has what he wants- a clear path to the 155 lbs title.

Despite the uncertainly over a pairing of Makhachev and unbeaten featherweight king Ilia Topuria, he has made a suggestion. Boasting his readiness to fight the Russian this summer, Oliveira has claimed that UFC 317 in June should host their long-anticipated rematch.

“I really want — I’m number one (sic),” Charles Oliveira told UFC veteran Chael Sonnen through his translator. “And I really wanna fight for the title. That’s what’s fair. And I’m ready for him (Islam Makhachev) on the [International] Fight Week [card]“, added Oliveira.

Oliveira went on to claim that given Topuria’s insertion to the title picture, the place for contention has been left too “complicated”.

“Topuria vacates his belt to come fight for- his intention is to fight for our title right now, right? But, hey, he’s new at this weight class. I’m the number one. We all know the number one is supposed to be the next contender. So, I’m ready“, he told Sonnen.

“The only fight that makes sense is me versus Islam, you know? Nobody else’s makes sense at the moment“, the former lightweight champion noted with conviction.

In the meantime, Topuria has accused Oliveira of running from a fight with him.

Topuria claims lightweights “scared” of him

And it’s not just Oliveira who has been branded ‘chicken’ by Topuria. It’s Makhachev as well. Set to vacate the featherweight belt at UFC 315, Topuria has yet to book his expected lightweight return.

But it’s not for want of trying as far as he claims. According to the Spaniard, despite his best intentions, both Oliveira and rival Makhachev are “scared” to tangle with him next.

“All my training is focused on Islam (Makhachev) or Charles (Oliveira). Because I don’t see any other opponents”, Topuria told Alvaro Colmenero.

“Neither of them seems to dare [to fight me]… These are the symptoms of fear, we all know that, but it’s normal. I’d be scared too“, added the 145 lb champ.

Running roughshod through featherweight contenders, Topuria did impress in his sole lightweight outing, however.

Taking on Jai Herbert in an impromptu UFC London outing in 2022, the Spaniard felled the Brit with a thunderous second-round knockout win in the capital. In the years since, he has knocked out legends like Alexander Volkanvoski and Max Holloway.

However, Makhachev claims that Topuria being a 145-pounder didn’t do much for his legacy since he’s already defended the title twice against a featherweight. So why should he do it again?