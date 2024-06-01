Nina Marie Daniele Hails Dana White as the ‘GOAT’ for Answering Little Girl’s Wish with UFC 302 Tickets

Nina Marie Daniele is in awe of the UFC president. You can’t blame her either. White knows how to keep his fans happy with small gestures time and again. In his most recent act of kindness, he gave a little girl tickets to the highly awaited UFC 302 event and brought her on stage at the Prudential Center for the ceremonial weigh-ins.

UFC content creator Nina Marie Daniele has gained prominence as the fastest-growing MMA personality on social media, which brings more eyes to the sport, more a*ses to the seats, and hence a sweeter relationship with Dana White.

In an Instagram story, Daniele posted the photo of the girl with the UFC president on stage. The girl in question had a picture of her go viral where she was seen holding a placard, asking White if she could have the tickets to UFC 302. White, of course, obliged and more.

“This is why @danawhite is the GOAT! You’re awesome, DANA.”

The young fan will now be watching the fight at the sold-out venue amidst other fevered fans. Both Dana White and Nina Marie Daniele will also be in attendance for the event. This Saturday night’s card promises to be entertaining.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you can also take a picture with a placard and expect White to be your personal escort for the night. White is the UFC president and that comes with perks; be it helping kids’ dreams come true or traveling in style.

Dana White shows off his ride to the UFC 302 weigh-ins

Dana White does not shy away from flaunting his wealthy lifestyle from time to time. From his hundred-thousand-dollar recovery routines to his various businesses, White ensures you know just how successful he is at whatever he does.

In his latest flex, he showed off his ride to the UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Yes, the thumbnail is right and not clickbaity at all. The UFC President did travel via helicopter to the venue and had this to say,

“This helicopter is bad*ss.”

Bada**, indeed, Dana. Now getting back to UFC 303, the weigh-ins are done, the fighters are ready and the card is set. So White will take the time to enjoy this insane card he’s put up for the night.

The UFC president will be sitting ringside along with fans to watch Islam Makhachev defend his belt against Dustin Poirier. He will also be the one to wrap the belt around the winner’s waist.