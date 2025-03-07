UFC 313: Start Time of Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev Card in USA, Brazil, Russia, and 20+ Countries

The UFC is back with its third pay-per-view of the year, and this one is huge. Alex Pereira, one of the biggest stars in the sport, returns to the main event spotlight, facing what many consider his toughest challenge yet—Magomed Ankalaev.

With the light heavyweight title on the line, fans around the world won’t want to miss a second of the action. But with a global audience tuning in, time zones can get tricky. To make sure you don’t miss a single moment, we’ve got all the key details—including start times for UFC 313 in the USA, Brazil, Russia, and 20+ other countries.

​The upcoming UFC 313 main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev has fans buzzing with anticipation. Pereira, the reigning light heavyweight champion, is on a five-fight winning streak and aims to defend his title for the fourth time. Standing in his way is Ankalaev, who boasts an impressive 13-fight unbeaten streak and is recognized for his well-rounded skills, blending striking prowess with combat Sambo expertise. ​

Pereira‘s journey to the top has been nothing short of remarkable. Transitioning from a kickboxing background, he quickly ascended the UFC ranks, capturing the light heavyweight title and defending it successfully three times. However, this bout presents a unique challenge, as Ankalaev’s grappling skills could test Pereira’s takedown defense. ​

Ankalaev, on the other hand, has been steadily climbing the division. His previous title attempt against Jan Blachowicz ended in a draw, leaving him hungrier for gold. Observers like former champion Jamahal Hill have noted Ankalaev’s potential to neutralize Pereira’s striking, emphasizing the importance of wrestling in this matchup.

The stakes are high for both fighters. A victory for Pereira could solidify his status as the pound-for-pound best, a sentiment echoed by UFC CEO Dana White. Conversely, Ankalaev seeks to dethrone the champion and establish his own legacy. As the fight approaches, fans and analysts alike are eager to see which strategy will prevail in this clash of styles. ​

Start times

USA:

Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Main Card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Canada:

Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Main Card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Mexico:

Early Prelims: 5:30 p.m. CT

Prelims: 7 p.m. CT

Main Card: 9 p.m. CT

Brazil:

Early Prelims: 8:30 p.m. BRT

Prelims: 10 p.m. BRT

Main Card: 12 a.m. BRT (next day)

Argentina:

Early Prelims: 8:30 p.m. ART

Prelims: 10 p.m. ART

Main Card: 12 a.m. ART (next day)

Puerto Rico:

Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. AST

Prelims: 8 p.m. AST

Main Card: 10 p.m. AST

UK:

Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT (Saturday)

Prelims: 1 a.m. GMT (Sunday)

Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT (Sunday)

Ireland:

Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT (Saturday)

Prelims: 1 a.m. GMT (Sunday)

Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT (Sunday)

Spain:

Early Prelims: 12:30 a.m. CET (Sunday)

Prelims: 2 a.m. CET (Sunday)

Main Card: 4 a.m. CET (Sunday)

France:

Early Prelims: 12:30 a.m. CET (Sunday)

Prelims: 2 a.m. CET (Sunday)

Main Card: 4 a.m. CET (Sunday)

Sweden:

Early Prelims: 12:30 a.m. CET (Sunday)

Prelims: 2 a.m. CET (Sunday)

Main Card: 4 a.m. CET (Sunday)

Ukraine:

Early Prelims: 1:30 a.m. EET (Sunday)

Prelims: 3 a.m. EET (Sunday)

Main Card: 5 a.m. EET (Sunday)

Russia:

Early Prelims: 2:30 a.m. MSK (Sunday)

Prelims: 4 a.m. MSK (Sunday)

Main Card: 6 a.m. MSK (Sunday)

China:

Early Prelims: 7:30 a.m. CST (Sunday)

Prelims: 9 a.m. CST (Sunday)

Main Card: 11 a.m. CST (Sunday)

Japan:

Early Prelims: 8:30 a.m. JST (Sunday)

Prelims: 10 a.m. JST (Sunday)

Main Card: 12 p.m. JST (Sunday)

South Korea:

Early Prelims: 8:30 a.m. KST (Sunday)

Prelims: 10 a.m. KST (Sunday)

Main Card: 12 p.m. KST (Sunday)

Singapore:

Early Prelims: 7:30 a.m. SGT (Sunday)

Prelims: 9 a.m. SGT (Sunday)

Main Card: 11 a.m. SGT (Sunday)

India:

Early Prelims: 5 a.m. IST (Sunday)

Prelims: 6:30 a.m. IST (Sunday)

Main Card: 8:30 a.m. IST (Sunday)

UAE:

Early Prelims: 7:30 p.m. GST (Sunday)

Prelims: 9 p.m. GST (Sunday)

Main Card: 11 p.m. GST (Sunday)

Saudi Arabia:

Early Prelims: 7:30 p.m. AST (Sunday)

Prelims: 9 p.m. AST (Sunday)

Main Card: 11 p.m. AST (Sunday)

South Africa:

Early Prelims: 1:30 a.m. SAST (Sunday)

Prelims: 3 a.m. SAST (Sunday)

Main Card: 5 a.m. SAST (Sunday)

Australia:

Early Prelims: 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

Prelims: 1 p.m. AEDT (Sunday)

Main Card: 3 p.m. AEDT (Sunday)

New Zealand:

Early Prelims: 1:30 p.m. NZDT (Sunday)

Prelims: 3 p.m. NZDT (Sunday)

Main Card: 5 p.m. NZDT (Sunday)

Full fight card

205 lbs- UFC Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

155 lbs- Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2 — (not Dan Hooker)

155 lbs- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Jalin Turner

115 lbs- Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo

155 lbs- King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Prelims

265 lbs- Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

125 lbs- Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya

185 lbs- Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan

170 lbs- Carlos Leal vs. Alex Morono

145 lbs- Francis Marshall vs. Mairon Santos

185 lbs- Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz

145 lbs- Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda

Where and how to watch

Fans can catch the main card live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Preliminary bouts begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews, with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. ​