Renato Moicano “Respects” Conor McGregor for “Changing MMA” Post Massive UFC Vegas 85 Win

The realm of fighting, including the UFC, is evolving rapidly. In the modern era of showbiz tactics, fighters not only need to be talented inside the ring but must also be well-equipped with their off-court persona. Promising UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano has been following the strategy religiously for quite some time now. Taking a step further in the direction, the 34-year-old responded to a tweet from Conor McGregor, citing his admiration for the Irishman on X.

After Moicano strengthened his case for a potential title bout by defeating Drew Dober in the UFC Fight Night, the noted lightweight claimed the spotlight with his controversial post-fight interview. Moicano went on to congratulate his father for blessing him with a little brother at 62 years of age.

Such a statement garnered the attention of none other than the former UFC double champ, Conor McGregor. He immediately tweeted about the incident that garnered a prompt response from Moicano. Coming out as a fan of the game changing Irishman, Moicano replied,

“Mcgregor im your fan… I used to hate you because the trash talk but you change the game I respect you”

Such a statement coming from a fellow fighter would surely do ‘The Notorious’ a world of good, considering the constant bashing he has to take due to his trash talking. However, when it comes to playing with fire on the mic, Moicano is not too far behind as well. In fact, it was his post-match rant that prompted McGregor to react in the first place. So what did he say?

Renato Moicano ‘congratulates’ his father for delivering a baby at 62

Soon after Moicano settled his feud with Dober via a third round decision, he decided to congratulate his father, but for a unique reason. Moicano interrupted Daniel Cormier midway and said,

“My father is 62 years old, and he had a baby yesterday — So! Tomorrow when I get home I’m gonna get my wife pregnant another time! …. ‘Money Moicano’ three is coming.”

While the crowd shared a good laugh, McGregor decided to congratulate Moicano’s father in his own way. ‘The Notorious’ tweeted,

“Wow! He has a new little baby brother! That’s awesome! Fair play Moiciano Snr hahaha”

Such a tweet of appreciation seemed to have touched the heart of the Brazilian. As far as his career is concerned, the latest win marks his fourth consecutive victory in the last five of his bouts. Surely, he is giving Dana White and co. enough reason to consider him in the title picture. What happens next would be quite an interesting series of events to unravel.