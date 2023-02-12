UFC 284 PPV Buys: Did Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski Break Conor McGregor’s 2.4M PPV Record?

UFC 284 took place today inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. A lightweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev headlined the event. Makhachev was able to defend his lightweight gold via a unanimous decision.

Despite the loss, Alexander Volkanovski delivered a stunning performance against the lightweight champion, which earned him a lot of respect from fans. Meanwhile, in the co-main Mexican fighter, Yair Rodriguez defeated Josh Emmett via submission to win the interim featherweight title.

Earlier, UFC president Dana White stated and was confident that this event in Australia will surely surpass all the pay-per-view records. Even that of Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018, which did over 2.4 million pay-per-view buys. UFC 229 had the highest pay-per-view sales in the history of UFC.

UFC 284 surely lived up to the hype by delivering some of the most exciting fights of the year. The arena was full, and the fans were going crazy during the fights. But did UFC 284 break all the old UFC pay-per-view records? Let’s check it out.

How many pay-per-view buys did UFC 284 do?

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski are some of the most prominent names in the combat world. In fact, they are the number two and number one pound-for-pound fighter respectively in the UFC.

Their fight at UFC 284 is surely one of the best fights in recent memory. But their event didn’t break the UFC 229 pay-per-view buys record by Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Regardless of their impressive careers, neither Makhachev nor Volkanovski compare to McGregor and Nurmagomedov in terms of global relevance. Therefore, UFC 284 struggled to break the previous 2.4 million PPV buy record.

Conor McGregor is set to return this year

‘The Notorious’ was out of action for almost two years after he suffered an injury in his last fight. However, the new year brought good news for all the fight fans. The former UFC dual-weight champion will return this year.

But before that, McGregor will coach another season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ against fellow lightweight Michael Chandler. After the season is over, Chandler and McGregor will meet inside the UFC cage somewhere in September.

The fight will happen at welterweight. And given the popularity of both fighters, it is surely going to be a blockbuster pay-per-view. However, it still remains to be seen if this one breaks McGregor’s previous pay-per-view records.

Do you think McGregor’s next fight will break all records? What are your thoughts on UFC 284?