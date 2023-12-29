UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Sends Three-Word Message to Gervonta Davis Following His Conversion to Islam

The noted boxing star, Gervonta Davis, sparked numerous headlines when he converted to Islam a few days back. The spread of this news didn’t stay limited to the boxing community. Several noted personalities from other sporting fields also showcased their appreciation towards Davis’s decision. However, from the great Muhammad Ali’s example, fans may know that people from other faiths often take up Arabic names after converting to Islam. A recent incident revealed that the famed UFC star, Khamzat Chimaev, wanted Davis to go through the same process too.

Although it’s not mandatory to change names after converting to Islam. Still, the practice of taking up an Arabic name after conversion is encouraged by most Muslims. Chimaev also tried to help Davis select a suitable Arabic name for himself with an ‘X’ update. ‘Borz’ didn’t provide any caption to his post. But the attached image contained the lettering of the Arabic name that he had selected for ‘Tank’. It read:

“Abdul Vahid”

The boxing community may know that the great Muhammad Ali became known by his Arabic name after converting to Islam. Previously, he was called Cassius Clay. But even though the noted boxing legend, Mike Tyson, accepted Malik Abdul Aziz as his name after conversion, most fans still know him as Mike Tyson only.

Well, most fans may view Chimaev’s tweet as a suggestion for Davis to help him pick his Arabic name. But only a few of them know that it was actually a congratulatory tweet.

Khamzat Chimaev knew which Arabic name Gervonta Davis had chosen

The video of Davis accepting Islam made an insane amount of headlines. However, most videos that surfaced didn’t showcase that he had also chosen a name for himself. An ‘X’ account named ‘MutahNapoleon’ revealed the video where Davis was seen sitting with Imam Hassan Somali and Raha Batts. It was Imam Hassan Somali who revealed that Davis had chosen the name ‘Abdul Wahid’.

