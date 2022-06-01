“Four point two billion dollars is what I’m owed now” – When Conor McGregor made an outrageous demand from the UFC making their current pay day negotiations pale in comparison

Conor McGregor once made a crazy demand that would embarrass UFC’s pay day negotiations with Francis Ngannou and other fighters.

Conor McGregor of Ireland is one of the UFC’s biggest freelancers. In 2017, McGregor was at the peak of his career. He has been a two-time champion (featherweight and lightweight).

And that same year, McGregor was about to make a major crossover in the world of wrestling against Floyd Mayweather in boxing. With his sporting prominence, McGregor became an international star and became the center of attention in many media houses.

It was then that an Irishman conducted an exclusive interview with GQ magazine. During the interview, when asked what he wants in the UFC he does not currently have. He replied:

“Mmm… yeah. Four point two billion dollars. I want to negotiate what I’m worth. I want to put my analytics forward, man-to-man, and be like, ‘This is what I’m owed now. Pay me.’ And then we can talk.”

As if to prove how ridiculous his demand was, the UFC was sold for Zuffa LLC to WME-IMG for $4 billion the next year.

Conor In the UFC

Conor McGregor’s rise to the UFC has been one of the best in the history of the sport. Unfortunately, he suffered a fall at the same rate. The former champion is a skid of two fights and has won one fight since 2016.

McGregor even suffered casualties in his last battle of 2021. However, with his strong will and never giving up, the Irishman recovered quickly. He has even returned to exercise.

The star who pays when he looks at the promotion is looking back soon and his eye is focused on the bigger picture. McGregor, who once ruled two UFC divisions, wants to make history by dominating another weight class.

Conor McGregor on his UFC Return

‘Notorious’ is looking forward to the title fight with first pound-for-pound champion and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Given his stellar status, the UFC will probably give him what he wants on his return. Conor is currently holding in weight around 170 pounds, he feel that that weight class he truly belongs to. Usman replied in a funny way to the comments made by Conor in relation to he going up against Kamaru Usman.

