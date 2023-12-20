“Not Gonna Be for 400”: Aiming for UFC 300 Return, Dustin Poirier Admits Career Is in ‘Weird Spot’

Dustin Poirier had his last bout in July 2023 at UFC 291 and since then he has been waiting for the next interesting opportunity. However, amid the wait, the fighter has now found himself at a weird spot in his career. Poirier hasn’t been booked for any fight yet, but UFC 300 seems like a compelling opportunity for him. Even though he has no confirmed opponent yet, he recently opened up on how forthrightly he aiming for his return in an interview with MMA Junkie.

Advertisement

During a conversation with MMA Junkie, Poirier spoke about how he is one of the top fighters in the division, and it makes him feel “weird” as he is still waiting for some big fight to pop up for him. The American fighter expressed he didn’t have any line-up at UFC 200 and he will not be entering the octagon for UFC’s 400th event, making UFC 300 a historic opportunity for him. He said,

“I’m in a weird spot. This is the first time I’m in this position in my whole career, still at the top but kind of waiting for something big to happen.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1737144076040909244?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

UFC 300 is going to be the blockbuster PPV event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with an amazing lineup. The promising showdown has made many fighters want to get a spot on the fight card, including Dustin Poirier.

However, Poirier, who is looking for a big breakthrough, has not been appointed an opponent officially. Nevertheless, ‘The Diamond’ has several options for his return.

What can we expect next for Dustin Poirier- Will he fight at UFC 300?

The 34-year-old fighter is currently #3 in the lightweight division with two other fighters before him. The division has Justin Gaethje at #2, with Charles Oliveira at #1 giving chances of Poirier potentially facing Gaethje in a rematch to avenge his UFC 291 loss. He can also be lined up against Charles Oliveira, who is at the top-most position in the division.

Advertisement

There have also been speculations about McGregor vs. Poirier matchup for UFC 300. ‘The Diamond’ has faced the Irishman thrice inside the octagon with their last fight at UFC 264 in 2021.

The bout ended with a victory for Poirier leaving ‘The Notorious’ injured. This matchup witnessed a lot of bad-mouthed personal comments by McGregor, which in itself is enough reason for Poirier to go head-to-head against McGregor for the fourth time.

Even a match-up with Nate Diaz is speculated for ‘The Diamond.’ However, things are not yet aligned for the same. Poirier is one of the most admired and skillful fighters on the UFC roster.

Thus, the UFC might surely put him on the UFC 300 card with a viable opponent. Until then, fans will have to wait for an official announcement.