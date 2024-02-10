“You’re a Cancer” – Sean Strickland Pens Strong Message After Accepting Jake Paul’s $1 Million Sparring Challenge

As Israel Adesanya found out, Sean Strickland is not someone you want to trifle with. The former champion recently got a lot of heat for his sparring session with Sneako. Strickland showed no mercy to the influencer as he connected with some vicious punches. The former champ ended up giving the streamer a bloody nose, but to his credit, Sneako did not fall. The sparring session did not impress Jake Paul, who called out Strickland on X for going ‘too hard’.

‘The Problem Child‘ and Sean Strickland then went back and forth, trading insults on X. Strickland had enough of the trash talk and penned a final message:

“You’re a professional troll, you fight retired small MMA fighters because you’re a troll but the worst part of it all is that you’re a cancer. You inspire people to accomplish nothing, to be nothing.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SStricklandMMA/status/1756109409963696318?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The former champion went on to say that Jake Paul may be rich, but he is not a man. He also stated that money would never buy him any dignity. So what caused all this commotion on social media?

Social Media Influencer Sneako spars Sean Strickland for his stream

Sneako is a social media influencer and streamer who recently got into boxing and trains regularly. He spars for his stream, usually against other content creators.

He recently approached Sean Strickland for a spar and the former UFC middleweight champion obliged.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1756041027880694090?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sneako managed to stay on his feet despite the onslaught from Sean Strickland, and the UFC fighter gave him his due credit.

Fans in the comments section were calling out Strickland for going too hard on someone who is not a professional. However, Sneako himself claimed he knew what he was getting into.

The content creator claimed that he wanted Strickland to go hard and not hold back. Despite this, Jake Paul and his ‘army of trolls’ started bashing the UFC fighter on X.

Paul even offered him a deal to spar with him that included a prize money of $1 million. The UFC fighter is keen to spar ‘The Problem Child’, but will they make it happen?