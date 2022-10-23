“I Was Right There I Didn’t See Ya” – UFC Title Contender Has a Hilarious Exchange With Kendra Lust on Her LA Lakers Tweet

Kendra Lust had a hilarious interaction with UFC Middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa, while on the subject of the Los Angeles Lakers!

The adult film celebrity is an avid fan of martial arts and the NBA! With Paulo Costa being a Twitter enthusiast, the Brazilian had the time of day to respond to Lust’s latest post, with a laughable response to her post.

I was right there I didn’t see ya — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022

In a post that was questioned about who her fans’ favorite was to win the NBA title this year while dawning an explicit outfit, Paulo Costa responded by tweeting-

“I was right there I didn’t see ya”

Paulo Costa and his Twitter antics!

Paulo Costa is known for his social media frolics! ‘Borrachinha’ and his rise to fame in the UFC is accredited to the funny character charade that he presents on the internet.

The 31-year-old has been having a go at everybody on the UFC roster, with his extremely facetious personality on deck. It has enhanced his fanbase within the MMA community, with his character.

The Middleweight challenger emerged victorious over former UFC Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, just two months ago. An entertaining fight, that indicated that the new generation of martial arts was here to take over!

Costa’s victory saw an upsurge in his social media following with more people falling for his hysterical personality.

Paulo Costa is set to face Robert Whittaker in Australia!

The UFC is returning to Australia with a pay-per-view early next year!

The former Middleweight challenger is scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker in a high-stakes bout at UFC Perth in Australia, next year. A bout that will solidify and confirm the next in line for a title shot, against Israel Adesanya!

The Middleweight division is one that contains exciting prospects. Robert Whittaker is determined to eradicate top-level martial artists within his weight class. The potential the 185lbs division has to reach is nothing short of prestigious.

